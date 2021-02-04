 
 

Zack Snyder Claps Back at Critics of 'Toxic Fandom' for Pushing His Version of 'Justice League'

The filmmaker defends his fans against 'fakers' who were against the campaign for 'The Snyder Cut' of the superhero movie, asking their credibility for saying something about his fanbase.

AceShowbiz - While "Zack Snyder's Justice League" is a deemed blessing for fans of the filmmaker who are dying for his version of the superhero film, not a few were against the campaign of "The Snyder Cut". These people believed that Zack Snyder's cut of "Justice League" would never exist and even after HBO Max gave the greenlight to the project, they insisted that this "toxic fandom" should not be rewarded.

Now, on the heels of "The Snyder Cut" release, Snyder has addressed the criticism leveled at his fanbase. Speaking to CinemaBlend, the filmmaker saw it as "sour grapes." He elaborated, "There's really no other way to say it. We know the people who were the architects of that narrative, and it's pretty obvious what their agenda is. Those are people that I've been held back from confronting, by wiser people in the room."

"Because I'd love to get at some of these characters. Some direct conversation would be nice," he added. "Just to say, one, you don't know s**t about what you're talking about. And we can break down everything they've ever [said]. I can make a list. There's a few of these guys where I could just get a list of everything they've ever said, that they thought was right, and [I could tell them] every single thing they've said is wrong."

Defending his fanbase, the director questioned these critics' credibility for speaking on his fans. "And so, in what world do you have any credibility anywhere, to any- one? I would love the opportunity to just say to the world, and to fandom in general, who these fakers are and what should be done to them, or with them. It's just a bunch of BS," he clapped back.

He went on citing his fans' good deeds as saying, "In regards to that toxic fandom, or it's 'a win for toxic fandom,' again, in what world does this 'toxic fandom' raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for suicide prevention? How is that toxic fandom? They've probably achieved more than any other fan base, [and done more] good than any other group. So I don't understand."

For "Zack Snyder's Justice League", HBO Max gave the director $70 million budget for reshoots, additional visual effects, score and editing. Jared Leto, Amber Heard and Joe Manganiello are also added to the cast to reprise their DCEU roles as Joker, Mera and Deathstroke respectively, though their characters were not featured in the original version released in 2017.

Snyder's version will premiere on the streaming service on March 18.

