Nick Cannon Tests Positive for COVID-19, Niecy Nash Is Tapped to Fill in on 'The Masked Singer'

A representative for the rapper/TV host confirms that the star is currently in quarantine and resting, and is unable to film season 5 of the FOX competition singing series.

Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has become the latest celebrity who contracted coronavirus. The multi-hyphenated star has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently in quarantine and resting, his representative tells Variety.

While the rep doesn't detail his condition or whether he's experiencing any symptoms, it's obvious that he's unable to film season 5 of "The Masked Singer". The production on the new season of the FOX singing competition series is set to begin this Thursday, February 4 in Los Angeles.

Due to Nick's COVID-19 diagnosis, Niecy Nash has been tapped to fill in as a host temporarily to keep the production going on as scheduled, until the former "America's Got Talent" host is fully recovered and cleared from the virus. The 40-year-old rapper/comedian is expected to return to the series later in the season.

Season 5 of "The Masked Singer" will bring back the permanent panelists, including Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The new season is slated to premiere in March, but no exact date has been announced yet.

Just last week, it was reported that former NFL player-turned-TV host Michael Strahan also got the virus. The news emerged following his absence from "Good Morning America", for which he serves as a co-host. On Thursday, January 28, his co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach confirmed that Michael had been diagnosed with the virus but is doing "well."

On Wednesday, February 3, Michael appeared on the ABC morning show to address his condition. "Just wanna say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better," he said in a video message. "I just want to let you know I do feel a lot better, and I'm just thankful to be on the side of it that I am."

"I'm doing well," he continued. "I'm trying to rest as much as I can, trying to hydrate as much as I can, trying to get my strength back so I can get back to work as soon as possible. I miss you guys. I miss work." He ended the video with a joke, "For my own sanity, I gotta get out of this house!"