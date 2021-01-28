 
 

Report: Michael Strahan in Self-Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Report: Michael Strahan in Self-Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The reason why the former NFL player-turned-TV host has been away from 'Good Morning America' this week is reportedly because he's learned he contracted the disease.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Michael Strahan has tested positive for coronavirus, according to various reports. The former NFL player-turned-TV host is believed to be currently self-quarantining after learning that he contracted the disease.

Deadline confirms that the 49-year-old has been absent from "Good Morning America" this week because of the COVID-19 diagnosis. Football fans also noticed that he only appeared remotely for his other gig on "FOX NFL Sunday" during the NFC Championship last weekend, because he was already taking precautions at the time.

According to TMZ which first reported Michael's COVID-19 diagnosis, the NFL Hall of Famer found out on Saturday, January 23 that he had been exposed to the novel virus at some point last week. He immediately started quarantining and is not currently experiencing any severe symptoms.

  See also...

Michael's daughters already came into contact with him after he'd been exposed and before he started quarantining. The girls are getting tested and so is their mother Jean, with whom they live most of the time. Their results, however, reportedly have not come out yet.

Neither Michael nor "GMA" has not confirmed the reports of his COVID-19 diagnosis, but he is expected to address it on the morning show on Thursday. He reportedly plans to appear remotely in the upcoming episode.

Michael isn't the first "GMA" anchor who has contracted coronavirus. Back in April 2020, during the beginning of the pandemic, his co-host George Stephanopoulos announced on Instagram that he had the virus, nearly two weeks after his actress wife Ali Wentworth (Alexandra Wentworth) tested positive.

The 59-year-old was also asymptomatic and self-quarantining in their New York home at the time. He said that his contraction of COVID-19 was "really no surprise," while assuring that he was okay. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had cough, never had shortness of breath," he informed his followers.

You can share this post!

Safaree Samuels Opts Out More Babies Because Erica Mena 'Got Too Big' During First Pregnancy

Ioan Gruffudd Describes Split as 'Incredibly Difficult Time' in Joint Statement With Alice Evans
Related Posts
Michael Strahan Accuses Ex-Wife of Abusing Twin Daughters Amid Custody Battle

Michael Strahan Accuses Ex-Wife of Abusing Twin Daughters Amid Custody Battle

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance