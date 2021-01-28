Report: Michael Strahan in Self-Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The reason why the former NFL player-turned-TV host has been away from 'Good Morning America' this week is reportedly because he's learned he contracted the disease.

AceShowbiz - Michael Strahan has tested positive for coronavirus, according to various reports. The former NFL player-turned-TV host is believed to be currently self-quarantining after learning that he contracted the disease.

Deadline confirms that the 49-year-old has been absent from "Good Morning America" this week because of the COVID-19 diagnosis. Football fans also noticed that he only appeared remotely for his other gig on "FOX NFL Sunday" during the NFC Championship last weekend, because he was already taking precautions at the time.

According to TMZ which first reported Michael's COVID-19 diagnosis, the NFL Hall of Famer found out on Saturday, January 23 that he had been exposed to the novel virus at some point last week. He immediately started quarantining and is not currently experiencing any severe symptoms.

Michael's daughters already came into contact with him after he'd been exposed and before he started quarantining. The girls are getting tested and so is their mother Jean, with whom they live most of the time. Their results, however, reportedly have not come out yet.

Neither Michael nor "GMA" has not confirmed the reports of his COVID-19 diagnosis, but he is expected to address it on the morning show on Thursday. He reportedly plans to appear remotely in the upcoming episode.

Michael isn't the first "GMA" anchor who has contracted coronavirus. Back in April 2020, during the beginning of the pandemic, his co-host George Stephanopoulos announced on Instagram that he had the virus, nearly two weeks after his actress wife Ali Wentworth (Alexandra Wentworth) tested positive.

The 59-year-old was also asymptomatic and self-quarantining in their New York home at the time. He said that his contraction of COVID-19 was "really no surprise," while assuring that he was okay. "I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had cough, never had shortness of breath," he informed his followers.