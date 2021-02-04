Mickey Guyton on Morgan Wallen's Apology Over N-Word Scandal: Promises to Do Better Don't Mean S**t

WENN Celebrity

The 'Black Like Me' singer reacts to Morgan Wallen's apology over his racial slur, saying the male country musician needs to feel repercussions of his 'unacceptable' action.

Feb 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Mickey Guyton has called on members of the country music community to make sure Morgan Wallen is held accountable for his racially-insensitive remarks, but insists she does not believe in "cancel culture."

Wallen's promising career has taken a massive hit since Tuesday night (02Feb21), after video footage emerged of the star returning to his home in Nashville, Tennessee following a drunken night out with friends on Sunday, when he referred to a friend as the N-word.

He apologised and promised to "do better," but the industry backlash was swift as Wallen's music was quickly dropped from radio stations and streaming platform playlists across the U.S. while a number of his peers wasted no time in condemning the musician for his callous remarks.

Guyton, who has often spoken about the bullying she has faced as one of just a few black artists in country music, including on her Grammy-nominated hit "Black Like Me", has since weighed in on the controversy.

Offering her take on the situation in a series of Twitter posts, she initially wrote, "Promises to do better don't mean s**t. How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled (but) this is unacceptable."

Claiming it's "not his first time using that 'unacceptable' racial slur," she challenged industry leaders, "So what exactly are y'all going to do about it. Crickets won't work this time."

Guyton has since responded to the various remarks suggesting Wallen's casual use of the racial slur isn't representative of country music, arguing her own experience has told her otherwise.

"When I read comments saying 'this is not who we (country music community) are' I laugh because this is exactly who country music is (sic)," she tweeted on Wednesday. "I've witnessed it for 10 gd (godd**n) years."

"You guys should just read some of the vile comments hurled at me on a daily basis. It's a cold hard truth to face but it is the truth."

She admits she regularly questions why she continues to "fight to be in an industry that seems to hate me so much," but recognises how taking a stand can help change the genre for the better for future artists of colour.

"I love country music so much. There are amazing people in this genre behind the scenes and in front of the cameras that have kept me sane all these years. Those are the people we must keep reminding ourselves are out there and worth supporting and listening to."

Guyton went on to name the likes of Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Dolly Parton, and Brad Paisley as just some of the stars who have made her feel so welcome and supported, before making it clear that while she wants to see Wallen punished, she doesn't want him to be blacklisted - as those targetted by the so-called "cancel culture" frequently are.

"And lastly, I do not believe in cancel culture," she concluded. "Watching anyone fall from grace is a terrible thing to see. People must all be given a chance to change. Morgan must feel the weight of his words but completely throwing someone away is detrimental to anyone's mental health."

Since Guyton's latest Twitter posts, Wallen has also had his record contract suspended "indefinitely" while he's also had his videos and appearances removed from U.S. network Country Music Television.