 
 

JT Claps Back at Fans Suggesting That Lil Uzi Vert Embarrasses Her

JT Claps Back at Fans Suggesting That Lil Uzi Vert Embarrasses Her
Instagram/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

Even though the City Girls member insists that she doesn't feel being embarrassed by the 28-year-old rapper, whom she is reportedly dating, some fans don't buy her words.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - It seems like JT would appreciate it if people stop minding her business. The one-half of City Girls ripped a Twitter user for blasting her rumored romantic relationship with fellow hip-hop star Lil Uzi Vert.

It started after Uzi tweeted on Tuesday, February 2, "I only love myself." JT then responded by quote-retweeting the post, "Same here, f**k n***a!" One particular fan apparently wasn't thrilled to see the interaction, urging JT to "pls stop letting n***a embarrass you."

While the tweet was more likely meant to blast "The Way Life Goes" rapper, it was JT who went on a rant against the fan. "Girl STFU he don't be embarrassing he be in his feelings! He'll be FINE! just like I would ...embarrassing who? LOL girl I'll tear this s**t DOWN if I ever felt that way!" so JT responded fiercely.

  See also...

Some fans didn't buy her words though, as one noted in an Instagram comment, "He most def embarrassing her, it's ok we all go through it." Echoing the sentiment, someone else wrote, "Long story short he embarrassed me but ima keep acting like my feelings not hurt on the internet."

This arrived after Uzi appeared to hint on Twitter that JT beat him up. "I hate this b***h really knock my tooth out. Strong a** h**," he tweeted on January 11 alongside a face with tears of joy emoji. "B***h you not lori you must wanna die," he added in another tweet, referring to Lori Harvey who is currently dating "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan.

Uzi and JT have been reported to be dating on-and-off for months. Back in November 2020, the 26-year-old rapper seemed to confirm their romance with an intimate picture posted on his Instagram account.

You can share this post!

Ja Rule Retracts Iconn Invitation for Donald Trump

NBA YoungBoy's BM Drea Symone Calls Him 'Mean' in Instagram Video
Related Posts
JT Fires Back After Trolled Over Bad Grammar: 'Mind Your Business'

JT Fires Back After Trolled Over Bad Grammar: 'Mind Your Business'

JT Apologizes for Past Colorist Tweet: 'I Probably Was Arguing Back Then'

JT Apologizes for Past Colorist Tweet: 'I Probably Was Arguing Back Then'

JT Thirsting Over Saweetie's Hot Dad After the Icy Girl Posts His Picture on Instagram

JT Thirsting Over Saweetie's Hot Dad After the Icy Girl Posts His Picture on Instagram

JT Blocks Fan for Saying She Looks Like Ari Lennox

JT Blocks Fan for Saying She Looks Like Ari Lennox

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman