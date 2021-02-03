JT Claps Back at Fans Suggesting That Lil Uzi Vert Embarrasses Her

Instagram/WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Even though the City Girls member insists that she doesn't feel being embarrassed by the 28-year-old rapper, whom she is reportedly dating, some fans don't buy her words.

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - It seems like JT would appreciate it if people stop minding her business. The one-half of City Girls ripped a Twitter user for blasting her rumored romantic relationship with fellow hip-hop star Lil Uzi Vert.

It started after Uzi tweeted on Tuesday, February 2, "I only love myself." JT then responded by quote-retweeting the post, "Same here, f**k n***a!" One particular fan apparently wasn't thrilled to see the interaction, urging JT to "pls stop letting n***a embarrass you."

While the tweet was more likely meant to blast "The Way Life Goes" rapper, it was JT who went on a rant against the fan. "Girl STFU he don't be embarrassing he be in his feelings! He'll be FINE! just like I would ...embarrassing who? LOL girl I'll tear this s**t DOWN if I ever felt that way!" so JT responded fiercely.

Some fans didn't buy her words though, as one noted in an Instagram comment, "He most def embarrassing her, it's ok we all go through it." Echoing the sentiment, someone else wrote, "Long story short he embarrassed me but ima keep acting like my feelings not hurt on the internet."

This arrived after Uzi appeared to hint on Twitter that JT beat him up. "I hate this b***h really knock my tooth out. Strong a** h**," he tweeted on January 11 alongside a face with tears of joy emoji. "B***h you not lori you must wanna die," he added in another tweet, referring to Lori Harvey who is currently dating "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan.

Uzi and JT have been reported to be dating on-and-off for months. Back in November 2020, the 26-year-old rapper seemed to confirm their romance with an intimate picture posted on his Instagram account.