Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Ranting Against JT for Beating Him Up

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Money Longer' rapper, who has been long rumored to be romantically linked to the City Girls member, takes to Twitter to diss a girl who knocked his teeth out.

Jan 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Uzi Vert, who has been rumored dating JT of City Girls on and off for months, has gone into a rage against a girl who allegedly beat him up. He took to Twitter on Monday, January 11 to express his anger at the said woman for knocking out his teeth, sparking a speculation that his relationship with JT has turned sour.

"I hate this b***h really knock my tooth out. Strong a** h**," he tweeted with a face with tears of joy emoji. "B***h you not lori you must wanna die," he added in another tweet, referring to Lori Harvey who recently confirmed her romance with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Lil Uzi Vert dissed a girl who knocked out his teeth.

He appeared to rant against rumored girlfriend JT.

Uzi and JT have been coy about their relationship, though they often dropped hints at their sparks online. Back in November 2020, the 26-year-old rapper appeared to confirm their romance with an intimate picture posted on his Instagram account.

In the snap, Uzi held his phone to capture their reflection in the mirror, while JT stood close to him and flashed a "V" sign. It was not clear when or where the picture was taken as he left the bathroom selfie captionless.

The "XO Tour Llif3" hitmaker, however, seemed to regret sharing the picture as he deleted it shortly afterwards. Meanwhile, JT appeared to catch wind of Uzi's post and reacted to it. Seemingly trying to distance herself from Baby Pluto despite not dismissing their dating reports altogether, she wrote on Twitter, "That picture is old."

Later in December, however, it seemed that things looked good between them as revealed a fancy gift that she received from her boo on her 28th birthday. The one-half of the Miami rap duo got a fully-customized G Wagon with new wheels and her iced out initials in the grill for her birthday present.