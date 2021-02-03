 
 

Ja Rule Retracts Iconn Invitation for Donald Trump

Ja Rule Retracts Iconn Invitation for Donald Trump
WENN/Judy Eddy/Johnny Louis
Celebrity

Prior to this, the rapper claims that the former president, who was banned from several social media platforms, was welcomed to his booking app with one condition.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ja Rule has clarified his stance about having Donald Trump, who was banned from several social media platforms, on his app Iconn. After receiving backlash for welcoming the former president on the app, the rapper was forced to explain himself about his previous remarks regarding the matter.

Writing in the comment section of Hollywood Unlocked's post about his interview with TMZ, he lashed out, "WTF IS WRONG WITH YALL??? I CAN'T STOP ANYONE FROM BEING ON MY APP." He added, "THAT'S DISCRIMINATION... JESUS DO I REALLY HAVE TO EXPLAIN THIS."

He went on ranting, "I HATE Trump but I can't stop ppl from being on my platform cause I don't like them... That's DISCRIMINATION," referring to the app which is designed as a celebrity booking app. "I would get sued... much love tho. AND FOR THE I DON'T WANT TRUMP ON ICONN NOR DOES HE NEED TO USE IT HE'S RICH."

"ICONN IS FOR CONTENT CREATORS TO MAKE MONEY GET TIPS, CHARGE FOR LIVES, GET BOOKED FOR PRIVATE LIVES ETC," so he continued.

  See also...

Prior to this, Ja revealed that Trump was welcomed on Iconn with one condition. "It's freedom for everybody," Ja said. "But I suppose if he started doing crazy things like trying to rile up his base and get the Proud Boys going on Iconn, then he got to go. Any funny s**t out of you Donnie and you gotta go."

"[Jack Dorsey] said it best when he [banned] Trump. He said that he believes that it's the right thing to do but he also believes this is a slippery slope. And that's exactly what I felt about it--the decision that was made," Ja went on to say. "I really do believe it was the right decision because the rhetoric and the things he was tweeting … they rushed the goddamn Capitol for christ's sake. Something had to be done."

Later, Ja told Trump directly, "Trump, come on over to Iconn and get yourself a page. But you better behave."

Twitter banned then-POTUS from its platform after he was accused of inciting the riot on January 6. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter Safety announced two days after the violent Capitol Hill riot by Trump supporters. "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."

You can share this post!

Morgan Wallen 'Embarrassed and Sorry' After Caught Using Racial Slur in Neighbor's Video
Related Posts
Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Fires Back at ESPN for Clowning Him With Milwaukee Bucks Video

Ja Rule Fires Back at ESPN for Clowning Him With Milwaukee Bucks Video

Ja Rule Thanks 50 Cent for Free Publicity Following Online Trolling

Ja Rule Thanks 50 Cent for Free Publicity Following Online Trolling

Ja Rule Urges That People Stop With 'False Narrative' That 50 Cent 'Killed' Him

Ja Rule Urges That People Stop With 'False Narrative' That 50 Cent 'Killed' Him

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Adam Driver Accused of Physical Assault by Veteran Actress: He's a Great Actor but a Terrible Person

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate