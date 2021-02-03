 
 

John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Celebrity

The father-daughter duo are busting moves in their backyard as Martha Stewart gushes that the actor has 'still got it' in the ScottsMiracle-Gro's first ever commercial to air during the big game.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Travolta and his daughter Ella team up for a cute Super Bowl ad. The father-daughter duo are featured in ScottsMiracle-Gro's first ever commercial to air during the big game on Monday, February 7.

The ad, which stresses how important the backyard is amid the coronavirus pandemic, sees John struggling to find the record button as he and his daughter are about to film themselves dancing. "Dad, it's the red one," Ella tells her father, who replies, "I know," while standing in front of the phone.

"The other red one," Ella repeats her instruction to the "Pulp Fiction" star, but he insists, "I know." Once he manages to set up the camera, they began dancing, re-creating a scene from his 1978 movie "Grease".

  See also...

Martha Stewart, who is gardening in her own backyard, admires the father-daughter duo and gushes that John "has still got it." Meanwhile, "The Office" alum Leslie David Baker, reminds them, "Hey, Travoltas, don't be Tik-ity Tok-ing on my grass," as the father and daughter continue to dance.

The ScottsMiracle-Gro's Super Bowl ad offers a chance to own a dream backyard like Martha's by entering a giveaway. "Like mine. You know, just not better than mine," the lifestyle guru says, while tending to her tomatoes in overalls.

Actor Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell also appear in the star-studded ad, doing their preferred activities in their respective backyard.

John and Ella previously teamed up to dance in a video posted by the actor on Instagram in August 2020. The "Saturday Night Fever" star wrote in the caption that they were dancing in memory of his late wife Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer in July at the age of 57. He added, "One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me."

You can share this post!

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'
Related Posts
John Travolta Shares a Look at His Family's Christmas Following Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta Shares a Look at His Family's Christmas Following Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta Grateful for Fans' Love and Support on First Thanksgiving After Wife's Death

John Travolta Grateful for Fans' Love and Support on First Thanksgiving After Wife's Death

John Travolta Shares First New Photo on Son Ben After Wife Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta Shares First New Photo on Son Ben After Wife Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta Wishes Late Wife Kelly Preston Happy Birthday With Touching Tribute

John Travolta Wishes Late Wife Kelly Preston Happy Birthday With Touching Tribute

Most Read
Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy
Celebrity

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

Antonio Banderas' Girlfriend Calls His Quick Recovery From COVID-19 His Greatest Birthday Gift

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Donald Penn's Ex Blasts Him and Girlfriend Nia Guzman

Method Man's Wife Reacts to 'Verbal Attacks' by 'Ugly' Wendy Williams

Method Man's Wife Reacts to 'Verbal Attacks' by 'Ugly' Wendy Williams