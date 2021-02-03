John Travolta and Daughter Ella Recreate 'Grease' Scene in Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

Celebrity

The father-daughter duo are busting moves in their backyard as Martha Stewart gushes that the actor has 'still got it' in the ScottsMiracle-Gro's first ever commercial to air during the big game.

AceShowbiz - John Travolta and his daughter Ella team up for a cute Super Bowl ad. The father-daughter duo are featured in ScottsMiracle-Gro's first ever commercial to air during the big game on Monday, February 7.

The ad, which stresses how important the backyard is amid the coronavirus pandemic, sees John struggling to find the record button as he and his daughter are about to film themselves dancing. "Dad, it's the red one," Ella tells her father, who replies, "I know," while standing in front of the phone.

"The other red one," Ella repeats her instruction to the "Pulp Fiction" star, but he insists, "I know." Once he manages to set up the camera, they began dancing, re-creating a scene from his 1978 movie "Grease".

Martha Stewart, who is gardening in her own backyard, admires the father-daughter duo and gushes that John "has still got it." Meanwhile, "The Office" alum Leslie David Baker, reminds them, "Hey, Travoltas, don't be Tik-ity Tok-ing on my grass," as the father and daughter continue to dance.

The ScottsMiracle-Gro's Super Bowl ad offers a chance to own a dream backyard like Martha's by entering a giveaway. "Like mine. You know, just not better than mine," the lifestyle guru says, while tending to her tomatoes in overalls.

Actor Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell also appear in the star-studded ad, doing their preferred activities in their respective backyard.

John and Ella previously teamed up to dance in a video posted by the actor on Instagram in August 2020. The "Saturday Night Fever" star wrote in the caption that they were dancing in memory of his late wife Kelly Preston, who died from breast cancer in July at the age of 57. He added, "One of Kelly's favorite things, dancing with me."