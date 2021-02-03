 
 

Dustin Diamond Didn't Check Lump in His Neck Earlier Because He's 'Afraid of the Public Attention'

A manager for the 'Saved by the Bell' alum says the late actor 'was ignoring' a lump in his neck before his girlfriend took him to the hospital and he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dustin Diamond was reported to have ignored his "lump" on his neck before he got diagnosed with cancer. The former "Saved by the Bell" star, who died on Monday, February 1, was said to have been hesitant in going to the hospital because he was "afraid of the public attention."

Offering more details of Dustin's illness was his manager, Roger Paul. Roger told PEOPLE that the late actor had been "feeling out of sorts and he'd had a lump on his neck that he was ignoring" ahead of his diagnosis. The manager added, "He was afraid of the public attention if he went into the hospital. But finally, his girlfriend took him and the doctors confirmed it was cancer."

Roger went on to note that Dustin had tried to keep his positive attitude despite his disease. "Of course he was scared, but he tried to find the humor in it. He did chemo - he tried everything possible. But it didn't work," the manager explained. "[He] tried to be as positive as he could throughout everything - that's who he was - but he was scared. He didn't want to die."

The Samuel "Screech" Powers depicter had been hospitalized in Florida for weeks before losing his battle with stage 4 carcinoma at the age of 44. His girlfriend of a year, Tash Jules, was unveiled to be by his side at the time of his death.

Dustin's death was confirmed by his team in a released statement. "We are saddened to confirm of Dustin Diamond's passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma," so read the statement.

"He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution," the message continued. "Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

