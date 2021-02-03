Gayle King's Daughter Gets Married at Godmother Oprah Winfrey's House Amid Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

Kirby Bumpus has exchanged wedding vows with Virgil Miller at her famed godmother's estate in Santa Barbara after Covid-19 pandemic disrupted her original plan.

Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Gayle King's daughter tied the knot at her godmother Oprah Winfrey's estate.

The "CBS This Morning" co-host had been helping Kirby Bumpus plan her nuptials to Virgil Miller when the coronavirus pandemic hit, which caused a shake-up of their plans.

And though it wasn't the day the couple initially had in mind, they enjoyed an idyllic celebration at the TV mogul's estate in Santa Barbara in December 2020 with just six people present, including Oprah and her partner Stedman Graham, and Kirby's brother, Will Bumpus Jr., who also officiated the ceremony.

After the intimate ceremony, the couple's family and friends enjoyed "socially distant hors d'oeuvres and cake and socially distant dancing."

Gayle added to Oprah Magazine, "It wasn't the wedding we planned, but it was absolutely perfect."

The family were particularly pleased to have Will officiate, which they hadn't originally planned but he already had a license from presiding over a friend's wedding.

Gayle said, "Nobody knows Kirby the way her brother does, so for him to do the ceremony felt meant to be. My son, Will, says, 'We call ourselves a tripod, and that day with Virgil, we became a perfect square'... Kirby really is so happy, and nothing beats when your children are happy."

And the happy couple "lucked out" because photographer Joe Pugaliese was able to take photos of the big day because he was at the property for another reason.

Gayle - who was married to Kirby's dad, William Bumpus, from 1982 to 1993 - said, "Joe doesn't normally do weddings, but Oprah just so happened to be shooting something on her property that got cancelled at the last minute, so we lucked out and had a professional photographer who followed all pandemic protocol. I'm so glad we have those memories, because the photos are stunning."