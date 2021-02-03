 
 

Marina and the Diamonds Star Split From Clean Bandit's Jack Patterson

The Welsh singer/songwriter Marina Diamandis is reportedly single again after she called it quits with her boyfriend Jack following five years of dating.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Marina Diamandis and Clean Bandit star Jack Patterson have reportedly split after five years together.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the pair recently called time on their relationship, with the Marina and the Diamonds star moving to Los Angeles to work on her next album.

"Marina and Jack aren't together any more and it's not been easy for either of them," a source told the publication. "They were such important parts of each others' lives and friends thought they were perfect together. No one would have been surprised if he had popped the question."

"They had been living together in London and had a lovely life but I think the lockdown really made them both re-evaluate what they want. Things are over now and Marina is spending most of her time in LA. Jack is still in London because of his commitments to Clean Bandit, so they haven't seen much of each other."

Marina and Jack started dating in early 2016, after teaming up on tracks "Disconnect" and "Baby".

Neither singer has commented on the split reports on their social media pages.

The couple last posted pictures together in January 2020. Jack shared photos from their trip to France. "I thought I wasn't a massive Paris fan but I flippin love it!! Calvados and Galletes!!!" so he wrote.

Meanwhile, she simply uploaded their sepia-colored selfie.

During the pandemic, Marina has taken up a new hobby - flower arranging. She even made a tutorial video and offered tips on "DIY flower arranging" on her Instagram.

Jack then proudly showed off her floral arangements on his page.

"FLOWER THERAPY IS REAL," Marina wrote in one of her posts last year. "Life is rough for everyone at the mo, in many different ways. Love."

