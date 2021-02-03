Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Instagram/Vacaville Police Departme Celebrity

Raymond Michael Weber has been taken into police custody after waving a gun during an Instagram livestream while two women's bodies were spotted nearby.

AceShowbiz - The brother of rapper Uzzy Marcus has been arrested after allegedly livestreaming himself alongside the bodies of two women.

According to police, Raymond Michael Weber is being held at the Solano County Jail on two counts of murder.

Officers responded to a call from a military housing complex on Sunday (31Jan21), after a neighbour said that Raymond was inside his apartment, livestreaming himself on Instagram Live holding a gun - alongside two motionless women's bodies.

When police arrived at the apartment, Weber - who was also wanted for an outstanding warrant for various felonies including domestic battery - had barricaded himself inside his home.

After SWAT and the negotiations team failed to convince Weber to hand himself in, officers managed to take him into custody "after a brief struggle - during which an officer utilised a taser."

Two women, aged 27 and 15, were found dead inside the apartment. Their identities, and cause of death, has yet to be confirmed.

During the livestream, Raymond Michael Weber reportedly said, "These ******* tried to set me up" and "Uzzy Marcus tried to set me up." At one point in the now-deleted video, he checked one of the women's pulse and said, "This ***** still alive."

Uzzy Marcus, a Sacramento hip-hop artist, hasn't made any comments regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, Raymond is being held in police custody without bail following a standoff with the Vacaville Police Department. His court date is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 in Solano Superior Court.