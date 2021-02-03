 
 

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream

Rapper Uzzy Marcus' Brother Arrested After Flaunting Gun and Dead Bodies in Livestream
Instagram/Vacaville Police Departme
Celebrity

Raymond Michael Weber has been taken into police custody after waving a gun during an Instagram livestream while two women's bodies were spotted nearby.

  • Feb 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - The brother of rapper Uzzy Marcus has been arrested after allegedly livestreaming himself alongside the bodies of two women.

According to police, Raymond Michael Weber is being held at the Solano County Jail on two counts of murder.

Officers responded to a call from a military housing complex on Sunday (31Jan21), after a neighbour said that Raymond was inside his apartment, livestreaming himself on Instagram Live holding a gun - alongside two motionless women's bodies.

When police arrived at the apartment, Weber - who was also wanted for an outstanding warrant for various felonies including domestic battery - had barricaded himself inside his home.

After SWAT and the negotiations team failed to convince Weber to hand himself in, officers managed to take him into custody "after a brief struggle - during which an officer utilised a taser."

  See also...

Two women, aged 27 and 15, were found dead inside the apartment. Their identities, and cause of death, has yet to be confirmed.

During the livestream, Raymond Michael Weber reportedly said, "These ******* tried to set me up" and "Uzzy Marcus tried to set me up." At one point in the now-deleted video, he checked one of the women's pulse and said, "This ***** still alive."

Uzzy Marcus, a Sacramento hip-hop artist, hasn't made any comments regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, Raymond is being held in police custody without bail following a standoff with the Vacaville Police Department. His court date is scheduled for Tuesday, February 2 in Solano Superior Court.

You can share this post!

Chrissy Teigen Keeps It Stylish on Date Night With John Legend Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Gayle King's Daughter Gets Married at Godmother Oprah Winfrey's House Amid Pandemic
Most Read
Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media
Celebrity

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

People Under the Stairs' Double K Died in His Sleep at 43

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

A Model and Five Others Arrested After Illegally Changing Hollywood Sign Into 'Hollyboob'

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Ja Rule Invites Donald Trump to Join Iconn After Twitter Ban With One Condition

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle Denies Requesting Her Name to Be Removed From Archie's Birth Certificate