First 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Set Photos Show Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in Full Costume

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star joins the Australian hunk during the filming of the fourth 'Thor' movie on Centennial Park in Sydney under the direction of Taika Waititi.

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Photos from the set of "Thor: Love and Thunder" have landed online, giving first look at Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in full costume. Both actors were spotted filming on Centennial Park in Sydney on Monday, February 1.

The God of Thunder depicter flexed his biceps in Thor's new costume as he rocked a red sleeveless vest with black accent on the collar, paired with blue pants. He also had Thor's long hair back, with what looked like a small braid on one side.

The Aussie hunk held Thor's trusted Mjolnir, while Pratt joined his fellow "Avengers" actor on the set and seemed to admire the weapon as well. Star-Lord himself appeared to sport a familiar outfit, with some new trimmings.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on 'Thor: Love and Thunder' set in Sydney.

Earlier that day, Thor embraced his more human side as Hemsworth was seen ditching his vest and only donning a white sleeveless top, paired with jeans. Pratt also took off Star-Lord's robe, unveiling a long-sleeve shirt underneath.

They stood near a pile of ruins, which was dumped in the middle of the park, surrounded by brown set pieces that resemble rocks or ant colonies. Hemsworth's stunt double was seen getting ready nearby. Also spotted on the set that day were Sean Gunn, who was dressed in a purple outfit as Kraglin, and Karen Gillan, who was fully dressed as Nebula.

Hemsworth and Taika Waititi, who is directing the film, previously kicked off the production of "Thor: Love and Thunder" by taking part in a traditional ceremony. On January 25, the 37-year-old actor shared pictures taken from an indigenous land acknowledgment ceremony called Welcome to Country ceremony.

He posted on Instagram photos of him and the filmmaker posing with native Australian dancers. The God of Thunder depicter dressed casually in a white sleeveless top and black shorts, while Waititi opted for a formal look in a navy suit.

While Hemsworth and his family have been staying in their native Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic, other actors, including Tessa Thompson and Dave Bautista, had been isolating themselves after arriving in the country before the start of the shooting. Matt Damon recently brought his family Down Under, sparking a speculation that he's joining the movie in an undisclosed role.

The upcoming fourth installment of the Thor film franchise will also bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will be taking up the mantle as Thor, and feature Christian Bale as the villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

It is set for a May 6, 2022 release in the United States.