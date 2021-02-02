 
 

NLE Choppa Claps Back at A$AP Bari for Calling Him Out Over Fake Vlone

While the fashion designer tries to embarrass him for sporting rip-off stuff of his brand, the 'Walk Em Down' rapper apparently isn't ashamed by his fashion choice.

AceShowbiz - NLE Choppa has once again shown his new side. The rapper caught wind of A$AP Bari's shade thrown at him for wearing a fake piece of popular streetwear brand Vlone. The 18-year-old rapper, who transformed from violent rapper to a peaceful earth-loving artist, quickly responded to the diss in a series of tweets.

Bari, the designer of the brand, attempted to embarrass Choppa by writing on Instagram Story, "Please Tell This Man Stop Wearing Fake Vlone." However, Choppa apparently wasn't ashamed by his choice to wear rip-off stuff and he was proud of that instead.

"You buy the real s**t, I throw the fu s**t on and still up 8 figures," Choppa wrote on Twitter on Sunday, January 31. "Tell em my deal was 6 Million ion care what the f**k I wear sincerely."

Challenging Bari, Choppa continued provoking him, "Tell em send it to me then. He need my PO Box? Tell Mr. Vlone I got a PO Box if he wanna send me a hoodie since he care so much. Imma 8 figure n***a my deal was 6m's I'll wear the fu s**t any day ion care bout material s**t that's how imma stay rich boy."

Back in 2020, Choppa showed support for fellow rapper Famous Dex who has been battling his substance abuse issue. Taking to his account on the blue bird app, the "Narrow Road" spitter criticized 300 Ent., Dex's label, for not doing so much to help the rapper amid his struggle with drugs.

"I've never been the type to be in folks business but @300 y'all see @FamousDex obviously on drugs too heavy can y'all at least try surrounding that man around somebody with his best interest," so he called out the label. "Help dude out, or somebody who already is in his ear uplift dude he NEEDING it."

Fans appreciated the shout-out as one wrote, "Thank you choppa for being one of the few rappers who call out on this s**t.… get Dex off that s**t rn!" while someone else simply commented, "Respect." Weighing on the matter, another person said, "Idk if they doing this, but It's sad cuz a lot of labels slick love when artist get down bad like that, They know they can take advantage of them easier if they gone on drugs."

However, some others suggested that Choppa could have tried to help behind-the-scenes instead of tweeting. "You want that man to do better then contact that man behind the scenes about his business, I'm sure yo team can contact his team and have a real one on one face to face if you was really tryna help that man, y'all do everything for social media smh," one person noted.

