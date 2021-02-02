Trump's Son-in-Law Jared Kushner Trolled Over Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Instagram Celebrity

Donald Trump's former attorney Alan Dershowitz cites the role of Ivanka Trump's husband in helping normalize relations between Israel and Arab nations in nominating him for the award.

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jared Kushner is in contention for a Noble Peace Prize. The husband of Ivanka Trump is joining in the footsteps of his father-in-law Donald Trump after he's officially announced to be nominated for the award.

Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who defended then-President Trump during his first impeachment trial, nominated Kushner and a top adviser, Avi Berkowitz, for the peace prize on Sunday, January 31, according to Reuters. He cited the duo's work in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and Arab nations known as the "Abraham Accords."

Dershowitz, a noted, yet controversial attorney and legal analyst who has worked with Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson, is able to submit a nomination for Kushner and Berkowitz because he is a Harvard Law School professor emeritus. Academics, like lawmakers and scientists, can nominate others for Nobels.

In his statement, Dershowitz noted that "the Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an assessment of what the international community may think of those who helped bring about peace. It is an award for fulfilling the daunting criteria set out by Alfred Nobel in his will."

Responding to the nomination, Kushner said he feels honored. "In 2020 we brokered peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, the first such agreements in over 25 years," he said in a statement. "Thanks to these agreements the region is on a new trajectory that will improve the lives of millions of Israelis and Arabs. Thank you to President Trump and the courageous leaders in the region for making this breakthrough possible."

Berkowitz also reacted to the nomination in a statement, which read, "I would like to thank President Trump and Jared Kushner for having me on this team, and Professor Dershowitz for the nomination. I would also like to recognize the many negotiators that Jared and I had the privilege to work with in the Middle East. Peace is a beautiful thing."

Many, however, disagreed that Kushner deserves the prize. "I can think of approximately 81 million people who deserve the Nobel Peace Prize before Jared Kushner," one person reacted on Twitter. Another weighed in, "Jared Kushner doesn't deserve the prize found in a crackerjack box, much less the Nobel Peace Prize."

A third user wished the news was a prank, tweeting, "I thought it was February 1st, not April 1st." Someone else was baffled that Kushner is nominated for the peace prize alongside voting rights activist Stacey Abrams. "the fact that zionist Jared Kushner and THE @staceyabrams could be nominated for the same award (let alone a Nobel Peace Prize) is mind boggling to me," the said person wrote.

The Nobel Peace prize will be awarded in October.