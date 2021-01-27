 
 

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Kick Off 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Filming With Traditional Ritual

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Kick Off 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Filming With Traditional Ritual
Marvel Studios/Jasin Boland
Movie

The God of Thunder depicter shares on his Instagram page pictures of him and the movie director joining native Australians for a Welcome to Country ceremony.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - The production on "Thor: Love and Thunder" has officially begun. Marking the beginning of the principal photography, lead actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi took part in a traditional ceremony on Monday, January 25.

The Australian hunk made use of his Instagram page to give a look at indigenous land acknowledgment ceremony called Welcome to Country ceremony. He posted pictures of him and the filmmaker posing with native Australian dancers. The God of Thunder depicter dressed casually in a white sleevles top and black shorts, while Waititi opted for a formal look in a navy suit.

"A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui," Hemsworth described the ceremony in the caption. "Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country..."

He continued, "...but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let's begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let's find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together."

  See also...

Prior to the filming, several cast members including Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn already arrived in the country and isolated themselves. The movie will also bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will be taking up the mantle as Thor, and feature Christian Bale as the villaino, Gorr the God Butcher.

Meanwhile, Matt Damon recently confirmed that he and his family will be staying in Australia for the next few months, sparking a speculation that he's joining the movie in an undisclosed role. "I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," he said in a statement to local press earlier this month, as quoted by CNET.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is slated for a May 6, 2022 release in the United States.

You can share this post!

Foo Fighters and Perfume Genius to Help Celebrate 20th Anniversary of First Show at Vera Project

Elizabeth Hurley Fires Back at Critics Slamming Her for Sharing Topless Pics
Related Posts
Matt Damon Reportedly Joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as He Brings Family to Australia

Matt Damon Reportedly Joins 'Thor: Love and Thunder' as He Brings Family to Australia

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Hints at Return for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Hints at Return for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

Chris Pratt Tells Chris Hemsworth to Gain '25 lbs' Before 'Thor 4'

Chris Pratt Tells Chris Hemsworth to Gain '25 lbs' Before 'Thor 4'

Most Read
Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body
Movie

Andra Day Claims Desperation to Portray Billie Holiday Led to Her Abusing Her Body

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

First Explosive Trailer of 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Teases Reignited Old Feud

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

Sacha Baron Cohen Spills How Clueless Cops Allowed Him to Pull Off Best 'Borat' Sequel Stunt

GG Townson Convinced She Lost 'Salt-N-Pepa' Role After Epic Rap Fail During Audition

GG Townson Convinced She Lost 'Salt-N-Pepa' Role After Epic Rap Fail During Audition

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'

Carey Mulligan Finds Variety's Apology for Sexist 'Promising Young Woman' Review 'Moving'

Carey Mulligan Finds Variety's Apology for Sexist 'Promising Young Woman' Review 'Moving'

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes