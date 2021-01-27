Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Kick Off 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Filming With Traditional Ritual

Marvel Studios/Jasin Boland Movie

The God of Thunder depicter shares on his Instagram page pictures of him and the movie director joining native Australians for a Welcome to Country ceremony.

AceShowbiz - The production on "Thor: Love and Thunder" has officially begun. Marking the beginning of the principal photography, lead actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi took part in a traditional ceremony on Monday, January 25.

The Australian hunk made use of his Instagram page to give a look at indigenous land acknowledgment ceremony called Welcome to Country ceremony. He posted pictures of him and the filmmaker posing with native Australian dancers. The God of Thunder depicter dressed casually in a white sleevles top and black shorts, while Waititi opted for a formal look in a navy suit.

"A beautiful start to our shoot today with a Welcome to Country ceremony from the Gamay dancers of the Gadigal and Bidiagal Nation and performance and karakia by Maori dancers from Te Aranganui," Hemsworth described the ceremony in the caption. "Indigenous Australians may be just as proud of this country..."

He continued, "...but many see January 26th as a date signifying the beginning of dispossession, disease epidemics, frontier violence, destruction of culture, exploitation, abuse, separation of families and subjection to policies of extreme social control. Let's begin the healing and stand together in unity and support with our First Nations people with solidarity and compassion. Let's find a date where all Australians can celebrate this beautiful country together."

Prior to the filming, several cast members including Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn already arrived in the country and isolated themselves. The movie will also bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will be taking up the mantle as Thor, and feature Christian Bale as the villaino, Gorr the God Butcher.

Meanwhile, Matt Damon recently confirmed that he and his family will be staying in Australia for the next few months, sparking a speculation that he's joining the movie in an undisclosed role. "I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," he said in a statement to local press earlier this month, as quoted by CNET.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is slated for a May 6, 2022 release in the United States.