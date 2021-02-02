 
 

Scheana Shay Rants After Being Mom-Shamed for Buying 'Too Many' Diapers

Prior to this, the 'Vanderpump Rules' star opened up about disgusting DMs on Instagram that she received, one of which was asking permission to kill her unborn baby.

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Scheana Shay is calling out haters in a new video on her Instagram account. The "Vanderpump Rules" cast member, who is currently pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Brock Davies, opened up about countless number of DMs that she's been receiving from people who criticized her for the stuff she bought amid her pregnancy.

"It's like some of the best are telling me that the Baby Brezza [a formula maker] is a waste of money, I bought too many diapers, I got too many of this…Because you, random stranger, said this to me, should I return stuff?" she ranted in a video on Instagram Story. She doubled down on her remarks by writing over the video, "What's the point of telling me once I got something that I don't need it or shouldn't have got it?"

She went on saying, "I mean, geez, I still have three months to go. I can't imagine what's to come when I have the baby." She then asked the critics to "just stop" mom-shaming her.

That wasn't the only thing that people criticized about her as Scheana claimed she got comments about her belly button ring. "But to all the 'Take your belly button ring out, it's going to rip, it's going to stretch, don't clean cat litter' [type of people]..like y'all, I've been pregnant since last May," she fired back.

She added, "I've been pregnant for a long time…like, you don't think I know that I'm not supposed to clean cat litter? That's what I got a Litter-Robot for…All these little tedious messages are so annoying, filling up my DMs that I don't see all the actual important ones that need to be seen."

Prior to this, Scheana opened up about disgusting DMs on Instagram that she received, one of which was asking permission to kill her unborn baby. "This is by far the worst one I've ever received," the Bravo personality wrote last month. She attached a picture of her highlighting messages that read, "Can I push hard on your baby...to kill it."

Clapping back at the hater, the TV star wrote, "And this b***h has a photo with a kid in her profile!!!! Wow!!!"

