Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The former 'Parenthood' star reveals the reason why he and his actress wife are open about the ups and downs of their marriage after his wife admitted they needed a little therapy brush-up.

Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don't want people to think their romance is "easy."

The couple, who has been married since 2013, is known for being open about their lives together, and Dax has now said they share the ups and downs of their marriage because they want people to know that it takes work, just like any other romance that isn't in the spotlight.

Speaking to "Sunday Today" with Willie Geist, he said, "We don't want anyone to think we met and it's been easy because if that's someone's expectation of a relationship and certainly a marriage, it's a bad expectation to have."

Dax's comments come after Kristen, who shares two children Lincoln, seven, and Delta, six, with her husband, recently opened up on the work it takes to keep their marriage strong.

"Everyone's proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we're all caged in with each other. Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up," the "Frozen (2013)" star explained. "Every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other,' and we don't want that. We go back to therapy and figure out what I'm not doing that's best for you and what you're not doing that's best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better. It's been incredibly helpful."

The therapy hasn't been 100 percent successful, but Kristen insisted their marriage is strong, and she's helping her husband work through his issues. "We've learned everything about each other because we haven't been able to leave!" she added. "The main thing I've learned is... we just need to give each other grace under circumstances."