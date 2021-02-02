 
 

Miley Cyrus Makes This Promise If Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Pick Her as Their Wedding Singer

The 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker makes the proposal via social media post after the 'Hollaback Girl' singer gushed about her recent 'Tiny Desk (Home)' concert for National Public Radio.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus has offered up her services as the wedding singer for pals Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's nuptials.

The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker proposed the idea to Stefani via Twitter after the "Hollaback Girl" star gushed about Miley's recent "Tiny Desk (Home)" concert for America's National Public Radio.

"talented geeezzzz (sic)," the rocker posted on Sunday (January 31) about the performance, prompting Miley to share a tongue-in-cheek response, writing, "When my hero's tweet me I get horny (sic)."

Miley Cyrus reacted to Gwen Stefani's praise over her Tiny Desk (Home) concert.

"omg (oh my God) your crazy (sic)!! blushing...," Stefani replied, before the pop superstar tried to invite herself to the celebrity wedding.

Miley tweeted, "ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

And Stefani didn't turn down the offer, writing back, "thanks puppy (sic)."

Gwen Stefani responded to Miley Cyrus' proposal to be her wedding singer.

However, Miley may face competition from Adam Levine, as his close pal Shelton previously admitted he would love for the rocker's band, Maroon 5, to entertain guests when he ties the knot with Stefani. "I've already seen a music video where they crash people's wedding," he said, referring to Maroon 5's video for "Sugar," in which they shocked multiple couples on their wedding day(s) with surprise performances.

"And he owes me a lot for just putting up with him over the years," the country music star went on joking, vowing that "we're going to get Adam."

Stefani and Shelton became engaged in October (20), but have no plans to start organizing their big day until the end of the COVID crisis is in sight.

