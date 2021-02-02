 
 

Jason Lewis Admits to Making Wrong Choice in Shooting Rice Grains at Feral Cats

Jason Lewis Admits to Making Wrong Choice in Shooting Rice Grains at Feral Cats
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Sex and the City' actor admits to taking the action of scaring the abandoned cats after he became fed up with the felines that leave their waste all over his property.

  • Feb 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Sex and the City" star Jason Lewis is apologising after he was accused of shooting grains of rice at feral cats to stop them defecating on his front yard.

The actor explains a number of cats were abandoned following the death of a California neighbour last September (20), but he has become fed up with the felines leaving their waste all over his property, and was recently spotted aiming a gun in the animals' vicinity to shoo them away.

However, his actions have caused him to clash with a local woman, who has been feeding the cats in an effort to gain their trust as she attempts to find new homes for them.

  See also...

Lewis insists he has only been using grains of rice to fire in the direction of the cats, and not at them, to make sure they stay off his land, because their excrement is creating a bigger health and safety problem in the area.

"Everyone who knows me knows my love of animals," he told TMZ in a statement. "I've tried for months to work with a person who is coming into the neighborhood and feeding a large group of feral cats in an effort to relocate them as they have been filling the yards with fleas and waste."

However, he's expressing remorse for using the weapon at all, adding, "I made the wrong choice in shooting rice into the dirt (not toward the cats) to spook with the noise and scare them away. To fellow animal lovers that I disappointed, I'm sorry."

You can share this post!

Dax Shepard Wants People to Know His Marriage to Kristen Bell Has Not Been Easy

Rapper Silento Arrested and Charged for Murder of His Cousin
Related Posts
'Sex and the City' Actor Jason Lewis Details His Sunset Proposal to Fiancee Liz Godwin

'Sex and the City' Actor Jason Lewis Details His Sunset Proposal to Fiancee Liz Godwin

Most Read
Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors
Celebrity

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Chad Ochocinco and Girlfriend Sharelle Rosado Stir Up Engagement Speculation

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Comparing Jon Stewart to Donald Trump

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Robbie Williams Buys $32 Million Mansion in Switzerland After Taking Family There Amid Pandemic

Celine Dion Brags Son Rene-Charles' Music Touches Her So Deeply

Celine Dion Brags Son Rene-Charles' Music Touches Her So Deeply

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Wendy Williams Details Long-Rumored Hook-Up With Notorious B.I.G.

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Dreamy Vacation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Back Together? Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Enjoy 'Flirty' Ice Cream Outing

Back Together? Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Enjoy 'Flirty' Ice Cream Outing

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Lil Baby Preparing to Open His First Restaurant in Atlanta

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

Rod Stewart and Son Agree to Plea Deal to Settle Battery Case

These Celebrities Rave About Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

These Celebrities Rave About Getting COVID-19 Vaccine