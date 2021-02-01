Fans Come to Chloe Bailey's Defense After She Cries on IG Live for Being Attacked on Social Media

Instagram Celebrity

Beyonce's mentee gets tearful as she addresses the hurtful comments condemning for being 'too sexy' and 'turning into a sexual object' following her Instagram posts.

AceShowbiz - Chloe Bailey is clearly hurt after receiving hateful comments on her sexy Instagram posts. The young singer has tearfully responded after social media users harshly chastised her online for being "too sexy" and "turning into a sexual object" for her various social media contents.

On Sunday, January 31, the one-half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who is mentored by Beyonce Knowles, went on Instagram Live to address the backlash. "For every woman out there, don't change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I'm telling myself that's not what I'm going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, 'Let's spread positive vibes,' " she said as tears streamed down her face.

The 22-year-old then talked about a particular video which earned her a lot of criticisms. "I didn't even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, 'OK, I'm just walking in from one seconds, two seconds...,' " she defended herself. "And I feel like I've shown my ass more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December. Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so... I don't know."

Refusing to conform to what people say is acceptable, Chloe added, "I just felt it was important to address it, so you guys get to kind of know who I am inside. And it's really hard for me to think of myself as sexual being or an attractive being quite frankly. So, when I see all the uproar about my posts and stuff, I'm a bit confused. Like, I really don't understand because I've never seen myself in that way."

Fans have since rallied behind the young star, with one tweeting, "the way y'all disrespected chloe bailey enough to have her address her being herself on live is sad, thank god she's secure with herself and only doing it FOR herself."

"I'm prepared to fight for Chloe. AND HALLE TOO," one fan of Chloe and her sister Halle Bailey declared. Another commented, "I hope eventually they'll stop coming for her and realize she's fine and they're mad. I don't want her to have to cry and say 'I didn't realize I was showing my ass like that'. Who cares. She's of age and beautiful, SHOW WHAT YOU COMFORTABLY WANT."

A fourth person fired back at the haters, "Oh wow, that's really sad she feels has to defend herself, for being a YOUNG WOMAN. people are so disgusting." Someone else echoed the sentiment, "Such a sweet, talented, beautiful young lady. And the fact that she feels she has to explain herself breaks my heart. You have more supporters than not, Chloe."