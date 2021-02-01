Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart in Its Third Week

Music

Meanwhile, Anuel AA and Ozuna's new collaborative album 'Los Dioses' closes out this week's Top 10 after debuting at No. 10 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned.

Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" is stationary in its third week, occupying the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The album earns 130,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending January 28, according to MRC Data.

SEA units comprise 115,000 which equals to 154.13 million on-demand streams of the album's 30 songs. Meanwhile, 12,000 of the number are in the form of album sales with TEA units comprising 3,000. "Dangerous: The Double Album" marks the first country album to spend three weeks atop the list in eight years.

Back to this week's chart, Pop Smoke's "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" stays steady at No. 2 after earning 45,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's "Evermore" ascends from No. 4 to No. 3 with 35,000 equivalent album units earned. As for The Weeknd's "After Hours", the set rises from No. 8 to No. 4 with nearly 35,000 album units.

Occupying the No. 5 spot is Lil Durk's "The Voice" as it climbs from No. 6 to No. 5 with 32,000 equivalent album units earned. Meanwhile, Juice WRLD's former No. 1 "Legends Never Die" soars high from No. 9 to No. 6 after earning just over 31,000. As for Ariana Grande's "Positions", it falls from No. 5 to No. 7 with 31,000 units.

Following it behind is Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" which also rises this week. The set moves up from No. 10 to No. 8 with 30,000 equivalent album units earned. Also ascending this week is Lil Baby's "My Turn" that climbs from No. 11 to No. 9 after earning 30,000 equivalent album units. Closing out the this week's Top 10 is Anuel AA and Ozuna's new collaborative album "Los Dioses" that bows at No. 10 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten Billboard 200: