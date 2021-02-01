 
 

Vanessa Morgan Alleged to Have Michael Kopech With Her When Welcoming Son

Vanessa Morgan Alleged to Have Michael Kopech With Her When Welcoming Son
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Riverdale' actress and her estranged husband are said to have been thrilled by the birth of their first child, but are still keeping details of their baby boy to themselves.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Morgan has become a first-time mother. Seven months after revealing that she and Michael Kopech were expecting their first child together, the "Riverdale" star was reported to have given birth to their son with her now-estranged husband by her side.

Offering more details about the 28-year-old's baby delivery was E! News. A source told the outlet, "[She] had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They're both thrilled." The new parents, however, are still keeping details of their baby boy to themselves, including the newborn's birth date and name.

"The Shannara Chronicles" actress went public with her pregnancy via Instagram back on July 24, 2020. "Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me," she first wrote alongside photos and videos from a gender reveal party.

  See also...

"I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," she added. "It's almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed. We're here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious."

In December, Vanessa announced on Instagram that she was already on maternity leave from "Riverdale". She declared, "Officially on maternity leave!!!! Ahh!! Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show! Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo. Now time to have a baby! lol Happy Holidays everyone."

Vanessa and Michael tied the knot on January 4, 2020 at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida. However, the baseball star was unveiled to have filed for divorce from the actress after only six months of marriage. He allegedly submitted the papers on July 19 in Morris County, northeast Texas.

You can share this post!

Lil Durk Airs Being Pulled Over by Police on Instagram Live

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Stays Atop Billboard 200 Chart in Its Third Week
Related Posts
Vanessa Morgan 'Grateful' Her Pregnancy Was Written Into 'Riverdale'

Vanessa Morgan 'Grateful' Her Pregnancy Was Written Into 'Riverdale'

Vanessa Morgan Expecting First Child, Throwing Gender Reveal Party

Vanessa Morgan Expecting First Child, Throwing Gender Reveal Party

Vanessa Morgan Defends 'Riverdale' Co-Stars After Criticizing Her 'Sidekick' Character

Vanessa Morgan Defends 'Riverdale' Co-Stars After Criticizing Her 'Sidekick' Character

Vanessa Morgan Furiously Slams Hater Branding Ashleigh Murray 'Diva'

Vanessa Morgan Furiously Slams Hater Branding Ashleigh Murray 'Diva'

Most Read
Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member
Celebrity

Rapper Casanova Denied Bail as He's Accused of Being High-Powered Gang Member

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Erykah Badu Grossed Out by Wendy Williams' Revelation of One-Night Stand With Method Man

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

Beyonce's Rapper Cousin Dies After Being Gunned Down in Texas

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Glamorous Makeover

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

T.I.'s Accuser Wants to Take Lie Detector Test After He and Tiny Threaten Legal Action

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Madison LeCroy's Sister Shuts Down 'Southern Charm' Star and Alex Rodriguez Affair Rumors

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Claps Back at Princess Love After Being Accused of Hooking Up With Ray J

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin's Racy Selfie Hints at Heated Up Romance With Scott Disick

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Megan Thee Stallion Spices Up Fitness Regime by Taking Pole Dancing Class

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg Call It Quits After More Than Two Decades of Marriage

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Tommie Lee Doubles Down on Her Denial About Hooking Up With Ray J

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials

Pamela Anderson and Bodyguard Husband Accused of Starting Relationship With Deceit and Denials