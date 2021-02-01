Trump Hires New Lawyers After His Defense Team Quit Less Than 2 Weeks Before Impeachment Trial

WENN/Johnny Louis Celebrity

The former president announces David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. will now head his legal team after five members of his defense resigned due to disagreement over his legal strategy.

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has been forced to scramble to find new lawyers willing to take his case as his second impeachment trial is looming. On Sunday, January 31, the former president's office announced that David Schoen and Bruce L. Castor, Jr. will now head the legal team in the case, after five members of his defense left, just a little over a week before the trial is set to begin.

Trump's office said in a release, "Schoen has already been working with the 45th President and other advisors to prepare for the upcoming trial, and both Schoen and Castor agree that this impeachment is unconstitutional - a fact 45 Senators voted in agreement with last week."

Schoen also released a statement in which he reacted to being chosen as a member of Trump's defense team. "It is an honor to represent the 45th President, Donald J. Trump, and the United States Constitution," he said.

Castor echoed the sentiment as he added, "I consider it a privilege to represent the 45th President. The strength of our Constitution is about to be tested like never before in our history. It is strong and resilient. A document written for the ages, and it will triumph over partisanship yet again, and always."

According to CNN, the five former impeachment defense attorneys resigned on Saturday and left Trump's defense team collapsing as they couldn't agree with the former POTUS' legal strategy. The main issue was reportedly Trump wanted the attorneys to focus on his election fraud claims rather than the constitutionality of convicting a former president.

A source familiar with the situation says that Trump refuses to budge from his false claims about the election being rigged against him, while his advisers have repeatedly tried to steer him away from that. It's unknown, though, if the newly-appointed lawyers, Schoen and Castor, will go along with Trump's strategy.

Trump's second impeachment trial in the Senate will begin next week. He faces allegations that he incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.