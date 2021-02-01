 
 

Eva Mendes Insists Plastic Surgery Was Not Behind Decision to Step Back From Social Media

WENN/C.Smith
When returning to Instagram to wish a friend a happy birthday, the 'Hitch' beauty decides to response to a fan's comment that she was not happy with the result of her cosmetic enhancement.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Eva Mendes has shot down bizarre speculation suggesting plastic surgery is behind her decision to take a step back from social media.

The "Hitch" beauty, who shares six-year-old Esmeralda and four-year-old Amada with Ryan Gosling, recently told Instagram fans she would be cutting back on time spent online to be more "present" with her family, after one of her daughters called her out for always using her phone.

However, not everyone believes the reason for Eva's social media absence, and after the star returned to Instagram over the weekend (January 30) to wish a friend a happy birthday, she decided to take her critics to task.

"Why you post on insta... so less (sic)????" commented one user, prompting another to remark, "she's had work done and I don't think she's happy with it.. she was beautiful without (sic)."

Taken aback by the odd post, Eva responded, "mmmm. I'm not sure why I'm answering you but here I go."

"I'm posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time."

She added, "As far as getting work done, I'll do that whenever I please. But no, that's not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So -big shocker -I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there (sic)."

Eva Mendes' IG Comment 01

Eva Mendes reacted to fan's plastic surgery speculation over her social media break.

The actress also took a moment to reply to a supporter who applauded her for putting her "family first," writing, "thanks for getting it."

"Some people can juggle both and that's great but I can't," she continued.

Eva Mendes' IG Comment 02

Eva Mendes insisted she could not juggle motherhood and social media.

"Anyway speaking of not be able to juggle both, need to go be with them now (sic). They're in the other room and being too quiet. That's never good. Ha!"

