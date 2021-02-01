 
 

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Jumps at Chance to Do Super Bowl Ad for This Very Reason

The former 'That '70s Show' co-stars, who share two young children together, will have their commercial for cheesy snack Cheetos aired during the big football clash on February 7.

  • Feb 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher jumped at the opportunity to shoot a Super Bowl commercial together because it gave them the opportunity for a little "freedom" from their children.

The married "That '70s Show" actors will feature in an advertisement for cheesy snack Cheetos, which will air during the big American football clash on February 7.

"It's so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before... (but) in the midst of quarantine, they (agents) sent us this ad to do and every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad, it's always a female having to be scantily clad," Mila told Entertainment Tonight.

"And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!' "

And Mila admits any chance to get a break from parenting Wyatt, six, and four-year-old Dimitri amid the COVID-19 pandemic was welcome by the couple.

"Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off,'" the actress laughed. "Literally we were like, 'Yeah, OK, let's do it.' And so we did it. And I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom...!' It was amazing!"

"(I've) never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, 'I'm going to work!' And I literally skipped out of the house," she recalled. "My kids were like, 'You're abandoning us!' And I was like, 'Relax!' "

