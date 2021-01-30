Halsey Grateful for Love She Received Post-Pregnancy Announcement

Instagram Celebrity

Happy to be able to share the good news with fans, the 'Closer' singer claims that her pregnant self would still be hitting the road if not because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pop star Halsey is "bursting at the seams" with joy after she was inundated with well wishes following her surprise pregnancy reveal.

The "Closer" singer stunned fans and friends alike on Wednesday (January 27) by debuting her growing baby bump on Instagram as she announced she was expecting.

The baby news emerged more than three years after Halsey underwent multiple surgeries to treat uterine tissue disorder endometriosis, which previously caused her to suffer a series of miscarriages, and as she prepares to become a first-time mother, the star is thrilled to be able to share such good news with her followers.

"Thanks for the love I've been bursting at the seams for the past 48 hours (sic)," she posted on Twitter in the early hours of Friday. "it's wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff."

Halsey was able to keep her pregnancy news a secret for so long after having to cancel her "Manic" tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she insists she would have hit the road, baby or no baby, if the COVID crisis hadn't shut the live entertainment industry down - despite previously opening up about suffering a miscarriage while on tour in 2015.

She added, "And just so we're aware, if it wasn't for Covid I woulda done the tour pregnant (sic)."

Halsey is expecting the child with her boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin. She revealed the baby daddy by tagging Alev in the pregnancy post. It's unknown though how long she has been dating the screenwriter as the couple has never publicly confirmed their romance.