 
 

Jhene Aiko Looks Back at Clash of Emotions Caused by Grammy Nominations And Uncle's Death

Jhene Aiko Looks Back at Clash of Emotions Caused by Grammy Nominations And Uncle's Death
During an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', the 'Worst' hitmaker explains why she dubs the day she landed three nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards 'bittersweet moment.'

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - R&B star Jhene Aiko has "bittersweet" memories of the day she landed three nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, because the news broke as she learned her uncle had lost his battle with COVID-19.

The 'Worst" hitmaker recalls waking up to a flood of phone calls and congratulatory messages on November 24, 2020 as her latest release, "Chilombo", landed nods for Best Progressive R&B Album, Best R&B Performance for "Lightning & Thunder", and the prestigious Album of the Year honour.

However, the "None of Your Concern" songstress' joy soon turned into sadness as she grieved the loss of her relative.

"I woke up and I had a bunch of missed calls and text messages so I was like, 'Whoa, what happened?'" Jhene revealed in a new episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden".

"I didn't remember that the Grammy nominations were happening that day, and when I looked at my phone, I saw all these (texts saying), 'Congratulations...'."

"At the same time, I was getting messages from my family because I found out that my uncle had passed from COVID that same moment," she added.

Describing the clash of emotions she experienced as she sat in Carmel, California, Jhene shared, "It was kind of an unreal moment - just a very reflective moment. I was in a room that was overlooking the ocean and I was getting this really great news and this really sad news and it was like an outer body, surreal, bittersweet moment."

"It was kind of reflective of life (and) the ups and downs that come simultaneously sometimes, so yeah, it was unreal for sure."

