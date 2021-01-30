 
 

50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

Meanwhile, the 'In Da Club' rapper reignites his longtime feud with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. as he challenges the retired boxing champ to fight inside the ring.

  • Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has seemingly found an opportunity to shade longtime foe Wendy Williams following her claims about having a one-night stand with Method Man. Taking to his Instagram account, Fiddy trolled the talk show host by posting an unflattering picture of her.

"The f**k kinda weed made you do that blood. LOL," so the "Power" actor and creator wrote on Thursday, January 28 alongside a picture of bikini-clad Wendy bending her body while seemingly picking something up from the ground. "OH NO WHAT THE F**K GOING ON."

Wendy has yet to comment on Fofty's shade.

She previously revealed alleged sexual encounter with the Wu-Tang Clan rapper during her interview with DJ Suss One. While discussing her drug issues, the 56-year-old said, "The only thing I did... I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand. And he'll deny it, maybe not. It wasn't in the [biopic] because Method Man is still very angry at me. I don't know [why]. For being me, for telling the truth."

Wendy claimed that Meth invited her to come over when "a fight broke out and gunshots broke out" in a club where they were at. "He goes, 'Yo, Wendy!' Because he'd been on the show before and he was f'd up. I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better … He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in," she said. "I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, 'You wanna come over?' And he said, 'Yeah, I'll follow you.' "

Meanwhile, Wendy isn't the only one that Fiddy shaded. During his appearance on V-103's "The Morning Culture" with Big Tigger, Tylerchronicle and Christina Granville a.k.a. Ms. Basketball on Friday, one of the co-hosts asked, "Is there anybody who could get 50 in the ring in a celebrity boxing match…basically anybody you want to punch in the face?"

Fiddy then immediately mentioned Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He said, "I don't think I could make weight. I think Floyd if I could get down there. Or he could just not let me have to come down to 150. I could make it down to 180."

