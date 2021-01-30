50 Cent Trolls Wendy Williams After Her Method Man Hookup Claims

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Instar Celebrity

Meanwhile, the 'In Da Club' rapper reignites his longtime feud with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. as he challenges the retired boxing champ to fight inside the ring.

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has seemingly found an opportunity to shade longtime foe Wendy Williams following her claims about having a one-night stand with Method Man. Taking to his Instagram account, Fiddy trolled the talk show host by posting an unflattering picture of her.

"The f**k kinda weed made you do that blood. LOL," so the "Power" actor and creator wrote on Thursday, January 28 alongside a picture of bikini-clad Wendy bending her body while seemingly picking something up from the ground. "OH NO WHAT THE F**K GOING ON."

Wendy has yet to comment on Fofty's shade.

She previously revealed alleged sexual encounter with the Wu-Tang Clan rapper during her interview with DJ Suss One. While discussing her drug issues, the 56-year-old said, "The only thing I did... I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand. And he'll deny it, maybe not. It wasn't in the [biopic] because Method Man is still very angry at me. I don't know [why]. For being me, for telling the truth."

Wendy claimed that Meth invited her to come over when "a fight broke out and gunshots broke out" in a club where they were at. "He goes, 'Yo, Wendy!' Because he'd been on the show before and he was f'd up. I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better … He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in," she said. "I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, 'You wanna come over?' And he said, 'Yeah, I'll follow you.' "

Meanwhile, Wendy isn't the only one that Fiddy shaded. During his appearance on V-103's "The Morning Culture" with Big Tigger, Tylerchronicle and Christina Granville a.k.a. Ms. Basketball on Friday, one of the co-hosts asked, "Is there anybody who could get 50 in the ring in a celebrity boxing match…basically anybody you want to punch in the face?"

Fiddy then immediately mentioned Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He said, "I don't think I could make weight. I think Floyd if I could get down there. Or he could just not let me have to come down to 150. I could make it down to 180."