Pregnant Halsey Proudly Displays Scars From Endometriosis Surgery

Instagram Celebrity

The mom-to-be has shared a new picture that shows off her growing belly while giving a look at the scars from the endometriosis surgery she had in the past.

Jan 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halsey has shown off her endometriosis surgery scars which helped her get pregnant.

The 26-year-old singer revealed this week she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Alev Aydin, which came after she endured multiple miscarriages as a result of her battle with endometriosis.

And on Thursday (28Jan21), Halsey took to her Instagram story to post a picture of her baby bump, where she also proudly displayed the scars from a surgery she had several years ago to help increase her chances of getting pregnant.

Alongside the picture of her bump, the Without Me singer drew two arrows pointing to the scars on her abdomen, and wrote, "the scars that got me this angel."

Halsey also wrote "#endowarrior," and displayed a tattoo just above her scars which read "baby."

The singer was diagnosed with endometriosis - which is a condition in which the lining of the uterus is found outside the uterus and can cause difficulties in getting pregnant - in 2016, and underwent "terrifying surgeries" to remove some of the excess tissue in 2017.

She wrote on social media at the time, "Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis."

"For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful."

"I'm in total agony right now… (and I'm going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today)."

"In my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper."

"If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too."

Halsey revealed she is pregnant this week, and referred to her impending arrival as her "rainbow baby," which is a term often used to describe a baby who arrives after a miscarriage or stillbirth.

Halsey shows off surgery scars

The "You Should Be Sad" hitmaker has previously been open about her experience with pregnancy loss, as she said she once suffered a miscarriage whilst in the middle of a concert.

She said in 2018, "I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant. Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future ... the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert."

"The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realising in that moment ... I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease."

"So I put my foot down and got really aggressive about seeking treatment and I had surgery about a year ago and I feel a lot better."