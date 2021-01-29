 
 

Wendy Williams Recalls Her Alleged One-Night Stand With Method Man

Meanwhile, the TV personality calls Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour 'old, mean prune,' adding that she once confronted Anna at a party for not wanting to talk to her.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams recounted her alleged sexual encounter with Method Man during her interview with DJ Suss One. While discussing her drug issues, the TV personality shared to the host that she took the Wu-Tang Clan rapper to her penthouse pad where they allegedly had a one-night stand.

"The only thing I did... I smoked a blunt with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand," revealed Wendy in the interview. Fans, however, won't get the details in Wendy's upcoming Lifetime biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie" as she added, "And he'll deny it, maybe not. It wasn't in the [biopic] because Method Man is still very angry at me. I don't know [why]. For being me, for telling the truth."

Wendy continued, "It was one night, we were in the club when a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there. But it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that's where I go to observe everything because I was by myself."

Further recounting the moment, Wendy added, "He goes, 'Yo, Wendy!' Because he'd been on the show before and he was f'd up. I smelled the weed and I had weed but he had better … He rolled a blunt, we smoked a blunt, we watched the fight, we heard the gunshots, the cops came in. … I guess I batted my eyes and rocked my shoulders and I said, 'You wanna come over?' And he said, 'Yeah, I'll follow you.' "

Wendy, however, didn't disclose the timeline of the alleged hookup.

Meanwhile, Meth and Wendy have been beefing since at least 2006 when the talk show host shared private information about his wife's battle with cancer. In response to that, Meth blasted the talk show host. "Wendy gets on the air and said [Method Man] 'his wife is sick and she not doing too well' and I'm like this f***ing b***h, man," he said at the time. "This [is] the big C, big C [for cancer]. I was ready. I was so mad, I was crying right there and I'm like I'm gonna kill some f***ing body and these [Wu Tang friends] kept me in there, kept me in L.A."

He continued, "She said me and [the doctor] was f***ing [sic]. What kind of s**t is that, man? You don't do that to nobody. You say the f**k you want to say about me, say nothing about my family, man."

In other news, Wendy shaded Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in a Thursday, January 28 episode of "Daily Pop". "I love her hairstyle, but she'll never get that. I don't like having to do proper fashion. So what, because Vogue says this is in, that everybody has to wear it?" Wendy said.

"Give us a break, Anna Wintour, behind your glasses. You think you're so cool. You think you're so Hollywood. You know what she looks like? She looks like a shriveled up old, mean prune. Who is probably not happy in her real life," she added.

She went on revealing that she confronted Anna at a party. "I was at a party and Anna Wintour turned her back to me. And she did it purposefully. I saw the whole thing," Wendy recalled. "I said to her person, tap, tap, tap, 'Excuse me, I just wanted to say hi to Anna.' So the person gave me the wink and the, 'She doesn't want to talk to you.' I said, 'Anna, I hear you don't want to talk to me! It's okay. It's more fun talking about you! See you tomorrow morning at 10:00! It's big old Wendy Williams! Bye!' "

