Kate Moss Hits Paris Fashion Week's Runway Alongside Daughter

The 47-year-old supermodel's runaway appearance with her 18-year-old daughter Lila at Fendi's spring-summer 2021 fashion show marks their first-time collaboration.

Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Moss has turned Paris Fashion Week into a family affair. Marking her first-ever fashion show collaboration with her daughter, the supermodel has 18-year-old Lila joining her when she hit the runway at Fendi's spring-summer 2021 presentation.

Lila first strutted her stuff, rocking a cream bodysuit and matching knee-high boots underneath a sheer, beaded, caped gown. Kate then stepped onto the catwalk right behind her teen daughter. Looking elegant in a silver gown with jewels at the hem, the 47-year-old completed her look with long earrings that reached her chest.

The mother-and-daughter duo also modeled Kim Jones' debut couture collection for Fendi inside a socially-distant glass box as attendees walked around them with masks on. They were able to share a box since they live in the same household. Other models, on the other hand, were required to pose individually due to COVID-19 precautions.

Kate and Lila's Fendi appearance came more than three months after the younger woman made her runway debut. Back in October 2020, she hit the catwalk of the Miu Miu spring/summer 2021 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Celebrating her first runway at the time, Lila shared on Instagram some pictures and a clip from the event that was streamed from Milan, Italy. "@miumiu SS21 [red heart emoji] [read heart emoji] THANK YOU for allowing me to debut at the show "@kegrand @bitton - obsessed with this hair @guidopalau & makeup @patmcgrathreal xxxx," she captioned the post.

The photos saw Lila wearing a sparkly pink halter-neck top and an orange mini-skirt. She completed the look with a pair of pink sparkly mules. In the footage, on the other hand, she was seen gracing the socially-distanced runway in a blue babydoll style dress paired with a big yellow ribbon across her waist.

For the 2021 fashion show, Kate and Lila were joined by other supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Christy Turlington and Bella Hadid. Demi Moore also made a surprise appearance by hitting the runway to open the show.