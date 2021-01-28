 
 

Jared Leto Says His Oscar's 'Magically' Disappeared Three Years Ago

Jared Leto Says His Oscar's 'Magically' Disappeared Three Years Ago
WENN/Dave Bedrosian
Movie

The 'Morbius' actor believes he misplaced the prize, which he nabbed for his performance in 'Dallas Buyers Club', when he moved to a new home in Los Angeles.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jared Leto has lost track of one of his most-prized possessions. The actor/musician revealed that he has not seen his Oscar, which he won in 2014, since three years ago and his search for it turned to no avail.

The 30 Seconds to Mars vocalist got candid about the unknown whereabouts of his golden statuette during an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" on Tuesday night, January 26. Appearing virtually to promote his new movie "The Little Things", he told the host, "I found out that it's been missing for three years," Leto, 49, told James Corden. "I didn't know that - I don't think anyone wanted to tell me."

Leto confided that he might have lost it when he moved to a new house in Los Angeles, California. "But I had moved houses in L.A. and then when we moved, it somehow just magically kind of disappeared," he shared to James Corden. "It could be somewhere, but everyone's searched for it high and low."

  See also...

The 49-year-old, however, remains hopeful of its existence, saying, "I hope it's in good hands wherever it is. We haven't seen it for quite some time." When asked if he thought someone had taken it, Leto responded, "I think it's a good possibility, it's not something someone accidentally throws in the trash."

Though he may never be able to see the Oscar again, Leto doesn't have any regret as he has made quite some memories with it. "I remember the night I got it, I passed it around to so many people," he said of bringing the prize to an after-party after winning it. "It was beat up and scratched up, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It's nice to share it so hopefully, someone is taking good care of it."

Leto nabbed the Best Supporting Actor title at the 86th Academy Awards for his role as a transgender woman in "Dallas Buyers Club" (2013). The movie earned five other nominations and won two of them, including Best Actor for Matthew McConaughey and Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Adruitha Lee and Robin Mathews.

You can share this post!

Kate Moss Hits Paris Fashion Week's Runway Alongside Daughter

Kenya Moore Regrets Feuding With Phaedra Parks Over Apollo Nida
Related Posts
Jared Leto Almost Signed Billie Eilish After Being Wowed by Her Performance

Jared Leto Almost Signed Billie Eilish After Being Wowed by Her Performance

Jared Leto Channels Joe Exotic When Hosting 'Tiger King' Viewing Party

Jared Leto Channels Joe Exotic When Hosting 'Tiger King' Viewing Party

Jared Leto Comes Out Desert Meditation Only to Find the World Changed by Coronavirus

Jared Leto Comes Out Desert Meditation Only to Find the World Changed by Coronavirus

Jared Leto Calls Near-Death Experience During Rock Climbing 'Strange Moment'

Jared Leto Calls Near-Death Experience During Rock Climbing 'Strange Moment'

Most Read
GG Townson Convinced She Lost 'Salt-N-Pepa' Role After Epic Rap Fail During Audition
Movie

GG Townson Convinced She Lost 'Salt-N-Pepa' Role After Epic Rap Fail During Audition

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

Eddie Redmayne Gets Ready to Plunge Into Ice Cold Water for 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Filming

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

John Boyega Describes Big Movie Franchise as 'Luxury Jail'

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

Josh Gad Assures Fans 'Hunchback of Notre Dame' Movie Is 'Getting Closer'

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Kick Off 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Filming With Traditional Ritual

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Kick Off 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Filming With Traditional Ritual

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' and 'Nomadland' Lead Nominations at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

Spike Lee's 'Da 5 Bloods' Wins Big at 2021 National Board of Review Awards

'Raya and the Last Dragon' First Official Trailer Gives the Spotlight to Awkwafina's Inferior Dragon

'Raya and the Last Dragon' First Official Trailer Gives the Spotlight to Awkwafina's Inferior Dragon

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey Recall 'Magical Time' Doing 'The Wedding Planner'

Kristen Stewart Looks Exactly Like Princess Diana in First Look at New Movie 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart Looks Exactly Like Princess Diana in First Look at New Movie 'Spencer'

John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

John Boyega to Play Car Racing Prodigy in 'The Formula'

Carey Mulligan Finds Variety's Apology for Sexist 'Promising Young Woman' Review 'Moving'

Carey Mulligan Finds Variety's Apology for Sexist 'Promising Young Woman' Review 'Moving'

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes

Jane Fonda Announced as Recipient of Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2021 Golden Globes