New Video Shows Trey Songz Only Removing Mask to Eat Before Arrest

WENN/Instar Celebrity

In new evidence which possibly could help him defend his case, the 'Can't Help but Wait' rapper is pulling down his mask to his chin while he chows down on a cup of french fries.

Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz appears to have had a good reason why he wasn't wearing a mask during his arrest at the AFC game last weekend. A new video shows the rapper only removing his protective mask to eat during the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 24.

In the clip which is obtained by TMZ, the 36-year-old's mask was pulled down to his chin as he chowed down on a cup of french fries. The stadium rules require that everyone wears a mask, but allow an exemption for eating and drinking. This means Trey didn't break the stadium's COVID-19 safety protocols.

However, around 10-15 minutes later, the KCPD officer came over and demanded that Trey pull up his mask. Interestingly, in the video, it can be seen that there were some other spectators who also didn't have their masks up.

Altercation ensued between the "Say Aah" hitmaker and the officer after the former reportedly refused to wear his mask and refused to leave the stadium. He reportedly punched an officer and put him in a headlock. Trey was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest, which are both misdemeanors. He's also facing a low grade felony charge for assaulting a police officer.

Trey was released on Monday after spending hours behind bars. He later seemed to poke fun at his arrest in an Instagram post in which he shared pics of him in a private jet, apparently on his way to Kansas City, Missouri prior to the eventful night. There were also pictures of him taken at the Chiefs game. One of the photos showed him wearing a face mask while posing with security at the stadium.

"Chiefs game was lit right?!" he wrote in the caption, which sounds more like a sarcastic comment on his arrest at the AFC Championship than an actual reference to the game itself.