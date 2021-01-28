 
 

New Video Shows Trey Songz Only Removing Mask to Eat Before Arrest

New Video Shows Trey Songz Only Removing Mask to Eat Before Arrest
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

In new evidence which possibly could help him defend his case, the 'Can't Help but Wait' rapper is pulling down his mask to his chin while he chows down on a cup of french fries.

  • Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Trey Songz appears to have had a good reason why he wasn't wearing a mask during his arrest at the AFC game last weekend. A new video shows the rapper only removing his protective mask to eat during the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 24.

In the clip which is obtained by TMZ, the 36-year-old's mask was pulled down to his chin as he chowed down on a cup of french fries. The stadium rules require that everyone wears a mask, but allow an exemption for eating and drinking. This means Trey didn't break the stadium's COVID-19 safety protocols.

However, around 10-15 minutes later, the KCPD officer came over and demanded that Trey pull up his mask. Interestingly, in the video, it can be seen that there were some other spectators who also didn't have their masks up.

  See also...

Altercation ensued between the "Say Aah" hitmaker and the officer after the former reportedly refused to wear his mask and refused to leave the stadium. He reportedly punched an officer and put him in a headlock. Trey was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest, which are both misdemeanors. He's also facing a low grade felony charge for assaulting a police officer.

Trey was released on Monday after spending hours behind bars. He later seemed to poke fun at his arrest in an Instagram post in which he shared pics of him in a private jet, apparently on his way to Kansas City, Missouri prior to the eventful night. There were also pictures of him taken at the Chiefs game. One of the photos showed him wearing a face mask while posing with security at the stadium.

"Chiefs game was lit right?!" he wrote in the caption, which sounds more like a sarcastic comment on his arrest at the AFC Championship than an actual reference to the game itself.

You can share this post!

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Responds to Homophobe Criticism
Related Posts
Trey Songz Pokes Fun at Arrest After Released From Jail

Trey Songz Pokes Fun at Arrest After Released From Jail

Trey Songz Released From Jail After Arrest Following Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Released From Jail After Arrest Following Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Ohio Club Shut Down by Officials for Violating Covid-19 Guidelines at Trey Songz Show

Ohio Club Shut Down by Officials for Violating Covid-19 Guidelines at Trey Songz Show

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

T.I.'s Accuser Calls Tiny Harris 'Disgusting' After Accused of Lying About Abuse Claims

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Melania Trump Admits to Wearing Controversial 'I Don't Care' Jacket to Drive 'Liberals Crazy'

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

FKA Twigs: Shia LaBeouf Would 'Punish' Me If I Didn't Kiss or Touch Him Enough During the Day

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

T.I's Other Alleged Victim Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

FKA Twigs Hated Her Own Appearance Due to Racist Abuse During Robert Pattinson Romance

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama

Madison LeCroy Appears to Mom-Shame Kristin Cavallari in Resurfaced Video Amid Jay Cutler Drama