Christina Anstead Drops Estranged Husband's Last Name Amid Divorce

The 37-year-old HGTV personality is changing her surname back to her maiden name on Instagram months after filing for divorce from her husband of less than two years, Ant Anstead.

Jan 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christina El Moussa has changed her surname back to her maiden name in the wake of her split from her husband of less than two years. Months after filing for divorce from Ant Anstead, the "Flip or Flop" star finally dropped his last name.

The 37-year-old HGTV personality made public her move by giving a little update on her Instagram account. While her username remains @christinaanstead, she referred to herself as Christina Haack in the bio section of her official page.

Christina and Ant called it quits in September 2020. Breaking the news via Instagram, she wrote, "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority." She submitted her divorce paper two months later in an Orange County, California court.

The former couple tied the knot in December 2018. Together, they share 1-year-old son Hudson. The real estate investor is also a mother to a 5-year-old son, Brayden, and a 10-year-old daughter, Taylor, whom she shares with her previous husband, Tarek El Moussa.

In December, Ant opened up more about his divorce from Christina. "I think everybody knows this was not my decision. It really hit me hard," he divulged in an interview with PEOPLE. "If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her."

The "Wheeler Dealers" host went on to admit that he was in a "very dark place" since the split. He further stated, "But I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, 'Wake up; you're incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things.' "

When speaking about moving on, Ant noted, "It really is a process." He then explained, "And the thing about healing is sometimes you feel like you're making daily progress, and then, from nowhere, your legs get taken out, and you feel like you start again. But I'm certainly making steps towards healing, even if it's really slow."