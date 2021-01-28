Wendy Williams Hopes Kevin Hunter's Lovechild Is 'More Educated' Than Her Parents

WENN/Mr. Blue Celebrity

The 56-year-old TV host first mentioned Kevin's lovechild in an interview earlier this month, in which she revealed that she wasn't planning to meet the baby whose name is Journey.

AceShowbiz - As she's promoting her upcoming biopic, Wendy Williams continues to talk about her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's infidelity during their marriage as well as his child with his mistress. In a recent appearance on "Out Loud with Claudia Jordan", Wendy mentioned the baby, whose name is Journey, before making snarky comments on Kevin's parenting.

"Have you met the baby?" Claudia asked Wendy, referring to Kevin's daughter. "Who? Journey? Yeah, that's her name. That's a pretty name, right?" Wendy responded, adding that she has yet to meet the baby.

Later in the interview, the 56-year-old TV host threw a shade at Journey's parents, Kevin and his mistress Sharina Hudson. "He's got one job; keep her off the pole. And hopefully, she'll be more educated than her father and mother."

Wendy first mentioned Kevin's lovechild in an interview with ET Canada earlier this month. She was asked if she wanted to meet the baby, to which Wendy replied, "The baby? No, why would I want to meet her? I don't know her. And I don't wanna know her."

Wendy, however, believed that Journey "will want to meet me first." She continued, "Do you know where your father was the night that your mother was giving birth? He was with that lady on TV, Ms. Wendy. 'Cause he was with me."

Later in the Tuesday, January 26 episode of her talk show, Wendy surprisingly called out Sharina as well as revealed Journey's name for the first time. "I can't believe how fearless I am. I can't believe how many people have been drawn into my situation for the 12 years that I've been entertaining you on television," she told her viewers. "Welcome to Hot Topics Sharina Hudson. Getting out of my car, with my money. Good morning, Journey… I think she'll be three next month don't you know. Good morning Kevin."

Premiering on Lifetime on Saturday, January 30, "Wendy Williams: The Movie" stars Ciera Payton as the TV personality. The TV movie, which is executive produced by Wendy herself, chronicles the highs and lows she has experienced throughout the years including her divorce from Kevin and her battle against substance addiction.