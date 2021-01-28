Pregnant Halsey Blames COVID-19 Lockdown for Her Experiments With Different Snacks

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Pop star Halsey is already experiencing one of the major side effects of pregnancy - she can't stop eating.

The "Without Me" hitmaker shared her surprise baby news on Instagram on Wednesday, January 27, posting a trio of maternity photos, in which she showed off her growing belly, alongside the caption, "surprise!" She also tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin in the snaps, suggesting he is the father of her child.

And appearing earlier in the day on "The Kelly Clarkson Show", before she had made the big announcement, she shared what is clearly a major case of mum-to-be food cravings.

"I can't stop eating, I don't know what's gotten into me," she smiled. "I think it's kind of being home during the quarantine. I usually eat really healthy on tour... I was on tour for six years and all I was eating was grilled chicken breast and rice and spinach, and sometimes green room (VIP area) Gummy Bears but since this (lockdown), I've... had time to experiment with different snacks."

"I started making Rice Krispies treats but, like, without the Rice Krispies. I know that doesn't make any sense, but I've been making them with other cereals, like Fruity Pebble treats, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch treats. They're so easy to make and they're so good..."

"If I didn't live alone and, you know, with my dog... and have no family or love in my home, I would probably make them with my kids too," she added, after Kelly Clarkson noted the easy snacks would be perfect to make with her children.

"If any of my real friends are listening to that, it was a joke, I swear," Halsey quipped, before noting she's also eating loads of Oreo cookies.

"I don't understand how people eat Oreos dry," she said. "They also have to be double stuffed. That's a rule for me. And sometimes I like to smear peanut butter on them, which is an old trick I learned from watching The Parent Trap (film) when I was little, a young child."