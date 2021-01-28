 
 

Chad Wheeler 'Truly Ashamed' After Being Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks has released a statement following the incident, revealing that the offensive lineman 'is a free agent and no longer with the team.'

AceShowbiz - Chad Wheeler has issued an apology after his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence against his girlfriend Alleah. The Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman, who was released on bond on Tuesday morning, January 26, took to his Twitter account to reflect on the incident.

Alluding to a mental health issue, the athlete wrote to his followers on Wednesday, "Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family." He also apologized "for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening."

In a separate post, he added, "It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."

Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks released a statement on the same day that Chad is no longer with the team following the scandal. "The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence," read the statement. "Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team."

Chad was arrested on Saturday after a woman called 911 following a "physical fight" with her boyfriend and said that she was being "killed," according to a Kent (Washington) Police Department. Police reported that Chad was initially uncooperative before being detained.

Additionally, the report stated that the accuser was bleeding and suffered a dislocated arm when police arrived. The accuser claimed that before she lost consciousness, Chad strangled her because she did not bow to him like he wanted her to. He allegedly told her when she regained consciousness, "Wow, you're alive?" She was then taken to the local hospital to treat injuries.

