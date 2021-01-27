Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Fires Back at Her Defrauding Claims

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The talent agent files legal documents to the California Labor Commission, claiming that his estranged wife is not entitled to any money of his and his father's company.

Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - The divorce battle between Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband goes on. Brandon Blackstock, who is accused by the former "American Idol" winner of defrauding her before they went their separate ways, has attempted to shut down her claims by taking legal action.

The 44-year-old talent agent filed legal documents to the California Labor Commission in November 2020. Us Weekly reported that he denied allegations that he and his father, Narvel Blackstock, scammed the singer by charging her excessive fees. He also claimed that she is not entitled to any money of his and his father's company, Starstruck Management Group.

Brandon's attorneys, Bryan J. Freedman and Jesse A. Kaplan, argued that the father-and-son duo as well as their management company are not subject to the Talent Agencies Act since they did not perform their work in California. In the lawsuit, Brandon also requested that his estranged wife's petition can be dismissed and that she pay his attorney fees.

Responding to Brandon's clapback, Kelly's attorney, Ed McPherson, released a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 26. "We stand by our allegations that Starstruck violated the Talent Agencies Act, despite their boilerplate denials, and we look forward to trying the case before the Labor Commissioner in August," his statement read.

The legal drama between Kelly and Brandon began after the "Breakaway" hitmaker was sued by Narvel in September for owing the company more than $1.4 million in commissions. She, however, countered the lawsuit by accusing that her former husband/manager and his father acted as her agents without having a license, and demanded "unconscionable fees and compensation" from her.

Kelly submitted her divorce paper in June 2020. She has since been granted with primary custody of their two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remington. Her ex, however, was reported to have requested $436,000 a month in spousal and child support from her.