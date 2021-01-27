Ana de Armas Spills Ben Affleck's Obsession Before Their Split

WENN/Instar/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

The 'Knives Out' actress name drops the 'Gone Girl' actor in an interview conducted prior to their breakup as she shares details about his love for the fashion from her hometown of Havana, Cuba.

Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ana De Armas apparently talked about Ben Affleck before the two of them called it quits. In an interview conducted prior to their breakup, the actress portraying Marta Cabrera in "Knives Out" name dropped her ex-boyfriend, and revealed his obsession.

The 32-year-old beauty mentioned Ben in an interview with The Sunday Times. Speaking about her former beau's love for the fashion from her hometown of Havana, Cuba, she told the outlet, "[He] has become obsessed with them. Every time we go, he buys the whole store." She also noted that he "just uses them more at home."

Ana allegedly parted ways with Ben after nearly a year of dating. A source told PEOPLE that they ended their romance over the phone. Another source claimed that the "Blade Runner 2049" actress was the one who broke it off, reasoning that she "doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and [the actor] obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Sharing more details into the reason behind the split was E! News. A source divulged that Ana and Ben had relationship issues starting in the Fall of 2020. "They took time apart, but found a way to get back together," the source stated. "After spending the [December] holidays apart they both agreed that moving on was for the best."

"[They] are both very busy with their careers," the insider continued. "The quarantine period was unique because they had down time and really got to know each other spending time at home. Once things started opening back up and work picked up, things started to change. Ana decided she doesn't want to live in L.A. She didn't want to be tied down. Their lifestyles are very different and they are in different places."

Despite the breakup, the "Deep Water" co-stars were reported to remain friends with each other by keeping regular contact. "[Their] friendship has not ended," PEOPLE quoted a source as saying. "They still talk regularly."

The former couple were romantically in early March 2020 after they were spotted spending time together in her hometown of Havana, Cuba. Later in November, they were rumored to have gotten engaged after the actress was seen flashing a ring when she was back on the set in Louisiana for a reshoot.