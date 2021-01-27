Meghan McCain Blasts Troll Saying She Gets Her Job Because of Her Dad

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Meghan McCain will not let anyone discredit her. "The View" co-host fired back at a Twitter user who alluded that she's got to the point she is currently in solely because of her late father, Sen. John McCain.

In the Tuesday, January 26 tweet, Brigitte Gabriel, the founder of the anti-Muslim hate group ACT for America, tweeted to Meghan, "You would be flipping burgers if not for your father, who by the way was a terrible and incredibly corrupt Senator." Meghan caught wind of the tweet, but opted to respond with a short and simple answer.

Quote-retweeting the post, the TV host posted a gif of Marcia Brady saying, "Sure, Jan." However, the tweet has since been deleted from her page.

In another tweet, Brigitte went on to provoke Meghan, writing, "Do NOT listen to or trust RINOS like @MeghanMcCain!" To that, Meghan responded, "Oh, sweetie.... there's gotta be an easier way to get booked on your sad cable news hits at 4 am than tweeting junk at me."

This is not the first time for Meghan to have a back-and-forth online. Prior to this, she was slammed for criticizing George Floyd protesters as they allegedly destroyed her neighborhood. "My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone," so she wrote in June 2020.

Taking a jab at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, she continued, "DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this."

In response to the backlash, Meghan defended herself, "1. I am six months pregnant - a gossip organization is about to run a story of where me and my family are currently. I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in midtown we all have been watching all over different media platforms...."

In a separate post, she added, "2. I support the peaceful protests, their movement but am absolutely heartbroken about the destruction in the city I have loved since I moved to when I was 18. It is important to have your voice heard and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy."