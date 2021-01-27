'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Breaks Up With 'Possessive and Jealous' BF Dimitri

MTV Celebrity

AceShowbiz - "Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood ended her romantic relationship with her Belgian boyfriend Dimitri as she had had enough with his behavior. In the Tuesday, January 26 season 9 premiere of "Teen Mom", she told MTV producer Townsend that Dimitri was being possessive while they were apart due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"[He] has been calling me nonstop," Amber revealed. The 30-year-old MTV went on to allege, "I need to be aware of this dynamic because I've been in controlling relationships before. He's possessive from a distance, he needs to know what I'm doing all day every day."

Shortly after, Amber received a WhatsApp video call from Dimitri who was at his home country, asking her what she was doing. "Nothing, I'm outside, wondering why I'm getting a million messages," she responded. Dimitri, though, insisted that it's not his fault, adding that he called so often "because I think of you. I love you, I miss you a lot."

"There's times where I feel like it's getting a little much," Amber opened up to him. "It's turning into a very possessive situation and a very not healthy situation. To be questioned by somebody so much at a time like this is just something that is not needed for me whatsoever when I'm dating," she added.

In the episode, she also talked about her relationship to ex Gary Shirley, telling him she called it quits with Dimitri. "We're not boyfriend and girlfriend," she told him. "He started getting to the point where he was calling and texting multiple, multiple, multiple times, all day long." Amber, however, said that she was "good for right now" despite the breakup.

Amber also opened up about the split with her castmates Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Lowell, Mackenzie McKee and Maci Bookout during a virtual reunion. She told them that she and Dimitri hadn't "seen each other in seven months" due to the pandemic. "The thing is though, he's such a sweet guy, he's amazing, but he's very possessive and jealous because he's not here," she said of her ex.

Amber and Dimitri met online after her split from Andrew Glennon. They later met in person for the first time in a May 2020 episode of "Teen Mom OG".