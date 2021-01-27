 
 

'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Breaks Up With 'Possessive and Jealous' BF Dimitri

'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Breaks Up With 'Possessive and Jealous' BF Dimitri
MTV
Celebrity

Amber also opens up about the split to her castmates Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Lowell, Mackenzie McKee and Maci Bookout during a virtual reunion, telling them that she and Dimitri hadn't 'seen each other in seven months.'

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Teen Mom" star Amber Portwood ended her romantic relationship with her Belgian boyfriend Dimitri as she had had enough with his behavior. In the Tuesday, January 26 season 9 premiere of "Teen Mom", she told MTV producer Townsend that Dimitri was being possessive while they were apart due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"[He] has been calling me nonstop," Amber revealed. The 30-year-old MTV went on to allege, "I need to be aware of this dynamic because I've been in controlling relationships before. He's possessive from a distance, he needs to know what I'm doing all day every day."

Shortly after, Amber received a WhatsApp video call from Dimitri who was at his home country, asking her what she was doing. "Nothing, I'm outside, wondering why I'm getting a million messages," she responded. Dimitri, though, insisted that it's not his fault, adding that he called so often "because I think of you. I love you, I miss you a lot."

  See also...

"There's times where I feel like it's getting a little much," Amber opened up to him. "It's turning into a very possessive situation and a very not healthy situation. To be questioned by somebody so much at a time like this is just something that is not needed for me whatsoever when I'm dating," she added.

In the episode, she also talked about her relationship to ex Gary Shirley, telling him she called it quits with Dimitri. "We're not boyfriend and girlfriend," she told him. "He started getting to the point where he was calling and texting multiple, multiple, multiple times, all day long." Amber, however, said that she was "good for right now" despite the breakup.

Amber also opened up about the split with her castmates Cheyenne Floyd, Catelynn Lowell, Mackenzie McKee and Maci Bookout during a virtual reunion. She told them that she and Dimitri hadn't "seen each other in seven months" due to the pandemic. "The thing is though, he's such a sweet guy, he's amazing, but he's very possessive and jealous because he's not here," she said of her ex.

Amber and Dimitri met online after her split from Andrew Glennon. They later met in person for the first time in a May 2020 episode of "Teen Mom OG".

You can share this post!

Meghan McCain Blasts Troll Saying She Gets Her Job Because of Her Dad

Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman Gets Ellen DeGeneres' Support to Run for President in 2036
Related Posts
Amber Portwood Accused of Threatening YouTuber Who Leaked Machete Incident Footage

Amber Portwood Accused of Threatening YouTuber Who Leaked Machete Incident Footage

Amber Portwood and Ex Andrew Glennon Fighting Over 'Missing' Money in Their Joint Account

Amber Portwood and Ex Andrew Glennon Fighting Over 'Missing' Money in Their Joint Account

Is 'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Accusing BF Andrew Glennon of Infidelity? See Her Cryptic Message

Is 'Teen Mom' Star Amber Portwood Accusing BF Andrew Glennon of Infidelity? See Her Cryptic Message

Find Out the Reason Amber Portwood Assaulted Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Find Out the Reason Amber Portwood Assaulted Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Most Read
Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic
Celebrity

Claudia Conway at 'Loss for Words' After Mom Kellyanne Allegedly Leaks Her Topless Pic

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Kamala Harris' Niece Lands in Hot Water for Referring to the VP as 'B***h' on TikTok

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Ben Affleck Sends Internet Into Frenzy as His Pants Slide Down While Balancing Packages and Coffee

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

Chance the Rapper Reacts to Viral Clip of Kanye West Screaming at Him in Wyoming

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

NLE Choppa Has His Eyes on Skai Jackson After Her Ugly Split From Julez Smith

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

South Carolina Rapper 18veno Reportedly Killed in Shooting at 18

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

Rihanna Becomes Aunt to Adorable Baby Boy as Her Brother Welcomes Son Reishi

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

This Is How George Clooney Reacts to Dakota Johnson Using His Name to Make Restaurant Reservations

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Trey Songz Arrested and Charged for Violent Altercation With Cop

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Kourtney Kardashian Reported to Have Been Dating Travis Barker for a Month or Two

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Angelina Jolie Adopts Chic Look During Grocery Shopping Run With Son Knox

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Madison LeCroy Comes Out With Alleged Texts From Jay Cutler Days After Kristin Cavallari Reunion