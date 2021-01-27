 
 

Donald Trump's Son Eric Trades Air Force One for Commercial Flight as He Returns to NY

No longer one of America's First Sons, the third child of the former U.S. president is pictured taking a Delta flight along with his wife and their 2 kids to return to to New York City from Palm Beach.

  • Jan 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eric Trump is now traveling less glamorously. After his father Donald Trump ended his term at the office, the son of the former U.S. president has had his travel accommodations downgraded. The 37-year-old and his family were spotted flying coach to return to New York City from Florida.

Eric and his wife Lara along with their two kids took a Delta flight on Sunday, January 25, an eyewitness tells TMZ. They even forwent first-class seats to fly in economy class, with the businessman putting their carry-on luggage up in the overhead bin himself.

The source dishes that Lara took their kids, a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter, several times to the bathroom, but the kids were well behaved. The spouses reportedly were very friendly with everyone and didn't seem a bit worried about drawing attention to themselves.

Despite traveling in less grand way, Eric and his family still received a special treatment as one of former America's First Sons. They reportedly got escorted straight onto the plane by Secret Service agents and were not seen hanging in the terminal like everyone else before boarding.

Once aboard the plane, a fellow passenger who recognized Eric asked for a picture with him. The third child and second son of former President Trump gladly obliged as the fellow passenger has shared his selfie with Eric. In the image, Eric was seen wearing a black face mask.

Eric was last seen boarding Air Force One when he and his family accompanied his father and former First Lady Melania Trump back to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, January 20.

Eric was not as much actively involved as his sister Ivanka Trump in his father's administration back then, but he supported his father's claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. He engaged in attempts to overturn the election result, falsely calling it a "fraud."

