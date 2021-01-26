 
 

Hannah Brown Caught Holding Hands With Rumored BF Adam Woolard

The former star of 'The Bachelorette' looks smitten with her rumored beau as they are seen smiling from ear to ear during an out and about in Los Angeles.

  • Jan 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hannah Brown might have found a new love. The season 15 star of "The Bachelorette", who was previously engaged to country singer Jed Wyatt, has been caught on camera holding hands with her rumored boyfriend Adam Woolard during an outing in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old reality star and the male model were photographed shopping together on the trendy Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach. In some pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the pair looked smitten as they were captured smiling from ear-to-ear while walking next to each other.

For the outing, Hannah sported a white striped T-shirt, green rain jacket, black leggings, matching shoes and a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. Her companion, on the other hand, opted to go with a tight blue T-shirt, black joggers, green sneakers and almost identical jacket as the TV personality. The pair completed their looks with protective masks.

Before being linked to Adam, the "Dancing with the Stars" winner got engaged to country singer Jed in the season finale of her "Bachelorette" season. She, however, called it off upon learning that he had a girlfriend during his stint. Following the split, she asked runner-up Tyler Cameron on a date. Unfortunately, their romance fizzled out when he started a nearly-two month fling with Gigi Hadid.

In November 2020, Hannah opened up about someone she dreamed of dating. "I want a man, not a boy who just has their crap together, can be a rock and be, like, super supportive of me," she said in her YouTube video. "But also, right now, it doesn't really matter. I just want a cute guy to hang out with and take me on a date. It's expensive out here."

Somebody [who] can buy my drinks, my food, my coffee. I like coffee dates. I'm more into that. I think, like, a surfing date would be fun," she went on sharing. "Skateboarding? I don't know. I just want it to be very relaxed."

