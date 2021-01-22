Soulja Boy Denies Rape and Battery Allegations After Sued by Ex-Assistant

Instagram Celebrity

A representative for the 'Crank That (Soulja Boy)' hitmaker insists the rapper 'wouldn't beat a woman or put his hands on a woman,' calling the lawsuit 'non-sense.'

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy has responded after he is sued by a woman for sexual assault and battery. Through his rep, the rapper denied that he ever laid a hand on her or any other women, debunking the lawsuit and allegations as "non-sense."

"Soulja would never put his hands on a female," Soulja's representative tells TMZ. "He wouldn't beat a woman or put his hands on a woman," the rep insists, before claiming, "this is non-sense!!!"

The woman, who says Soulja hired her to be a personal assistant in December 2018, claims that she was raped and assaulted by the rapper for nearly 2 years. In the lawsuit, the alleged victim, who is only identified as Jane Doe, says he started becoming violent in January 2019 and sexually assaulted her for the first time in February 2019.

The woman also claims that the 30-year-old star subjected her to a hostile work environment and failed to pay her wages she earned. He reportedly expected her to be available at all times to clean, cook, chauffeur, style his hair and perform personal assistant tasks for him. She claims Soulja agreed to pay her $500 a week for her services, which often required her attention 20 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Detailing his alleged attack, the woman says Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, kicked, body-slammed and punched her, including repeatedly in the head on "ten separate occasions," and threatened physical harm. On one occasion, the woman says he punched her so hard in the head that she "lost consciousness."

After the first attack, Soulja "expressed remorse" afterward by paying her $1,000, the woman claims. But the assault continued and in May 2019, he allegedly spit on her when she told him she wanted to quit.

The accuser says that Soulja would become insanely jealous and "become enraged" if she got comments on her Instagram page or if her phone rang. After another violent instance, she says he threatened her saying, "I should have killed you."

In August 2020, Soulja allegedly attacked the woman "so hard that she thought she was going to die." She says she moved out without her belongings and when she returned to collect her stuff in September or October, he raped her.

She returned again with law enforcement to retrieve her possessions, but he refused entry, she says. She claims she was left without her belongings, and she did not receive pay for most of the 18 months she was employed.

The woman is suing Soulja for sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress and damages due to nonpayment for work.

A lawyer for the woman, Neama Rahmani, says in a statement to PEOPLE that Soulja's treatment to her has "traumatized and filled her with fear." The lawyer continues, "His abuse imprisoned her physically, mentally and emotionally. When she mustered the courage to flee, he impoverished her. His exploitation severely hampered our client's ability to re-establish herself in the workplace and in society. We believe he should be held accountable."

Soulja has previously faced similar allegations. He was sued for sexual battery by his ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers in January 2020.