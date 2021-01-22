 
 

Movie Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Reveals Battle With Rectal Cancer

The Yellow Magic Orchestra founder opens up about his struggle with rectal cancer, roughly seven years after he went public with his battle with throat cancer.

AceShowbiz - Film composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has been diagnosed with cancer for a second time.

The Yellow Magic Orchestra founder, who was originally diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, has revealed all about his new diagnosis in a new website post.

Sakamoto, who composed the music for David Bowie film "Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence and The Revenant", writes, "I was relieved after the throat cancer that I had in 2014 went into remission after six years. However, unfortunately, I have been diagnosed with cancer again - this time, rectal cancer. The news was disheartening, but thanks to the excellent doctors I met, the surgery I underwent was a success. I am now undergoing treatment."

"Amid the overwhelming hardships that the medical institutions and healthcare workers face during this unprecedented pandemic, the sincerity with which everyone involved cares for their patients is nothing short of admirable. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude."

"Due to these circumstances, traveling long distances for work will be difficult. Still, I will continue to work as much as I can while in treatment. There may be instances where I have to cancel work. I sincerely apologise for any inconveniences this may cause to those who are involved in ongoing projects. From now on, I will be living alongside cancer. But, I am hoping to make music for a little while longer. Thank you all so much for your continuing support."

The announcement came just a few days after the composer celebrated his 69th birthday.

