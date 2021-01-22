 
 

Chrissy Teigen Knocks Out Her Tooth While Eating Late-Night Snack

Chrissy Teigen Knocks Out Her Tooth While Eating Late-Night Snack
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Chrissy's Court' star is left with dental issues as she lost her tooth during a late-night treat after watching her husband John Legend perform at inauguration TV special.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen "lost a tooth" while chomping on a late night snack.

The "Lip Sync Battle" star has been in Washington D.C. to see her husband John Legend perform on the "Celebrating America" TV special to mark President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday (20Jan21), and her exciting day ended on a low point when she was left with dental issues.

She said in a video shared to Twitter, "I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up."

A fan asked if it was actually a "real tooth or a cap or veneer," and the 35-year-old beauty replied, "Cap :( but i loved him like he was a real tooth.(sic)"

  See also...

Earlier in the day, Chrissy had watched John perform a cover of "Feeling Good" as part of the inauguration celebrations but the most exciting thing to happen to the model - who has children Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her spouse - was for the new president himself to follow her on Twitter.

The "Chrissy's Court" star is one of just 12 people being followed on the @POTUS account, with the other 11 having political links to the White House.

Upon hearing the news, Chrissy tweeted, "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!

"my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged. (sic)"

Chrissy - who has more than 13 million followers on the platform - jokingly added, "I should prob never tweet again. (sic)"

You can share this post!

Josh Hartnett Gets Candid About Acting Retirement After Quietly Welcoming Third Child

Lil Wayne Celebrates Presidential Pardon With New Song
Related Posts
Chrissy Teigen Is the Only Celebrity That President Joe Biden Follows on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen Is the Only Celebrity That President Joe Biden Follows on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen Feels Giddy as She Peeks at Presidential Inauguration Arrivals From Hotel Window

Chrissy Teigen Feels Giddy as She Peeks at Presidential Inauguration Arrivals From Hotel Window

Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself After Being Criticized for Attending Joe Biden's Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself After Being Criticized for Attending Joe Biden's Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen Clarifies Her 'Horse Riding' Tweet After Being Attacked Over Her Privilege

Chrissy Teigen Clarifies Her 'Horse Riding' Tweet After Being Attacked Over Her Privilege

Most Read
Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing

Teyana Taylor Fires Back at Someone Accusing Her of Stealing Designs for Pretty Little Thing