'KUWTK' Final Season Will Feature Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce Drama

WENN/Avalon TV

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will end this year and it will reportedly feature one of the most crucial moments in Kim Kardashian's life. If a new report is to be believed, her and husband Kanye West's marital problem is set to play out in upcoming season 20.

A source revealed to E! News, "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems." The insider, however, noted that the famous clan made sure that it wouldn't leak before the new season premieres as "everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won't screen until later in 2021."

Meanwhile, another source claimed to Us Weekly that Kanye was "less than thrilled" that their marrital issues will be aired on the show.

Earlier this year, Kim and her family celebrated the end of filming on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" by treating the camera crew to luxury Rolex watches. According to TMZ, the reality TV stars gave each of the 30 crewmembers a watch that costs $10,000 for each.

Kim previously shared her feelings after wrapping the filming for her family's long-running reality TV show. "We just finished filming forever, like ever, ever. We're done, we're never filming again - isn't that so crazy?! So we're having a drink with the crew in my backyard, hanging out. Cheers to - I don't know. 15 years; 20 seasons of craziness and lots of love," she said in an Instagram clip.

The SKIMS founder announced in September 2020 that "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will end this year. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim revealed on Instagram.

She went on saying, "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years - through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

"Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience," she added, "and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who've spent countless hours documenting our lives."