 
 

Rihanna Wants to Help Joe Biden by Taking Out the Trash as She Celebrates His Inauguration

Also marking the transition from Donald Trump's administration to Biden's, Demi Lovato tweets about ushering in a new era as writing, 'It is our time to unite, heal, and get to work.'

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is celebrating Joe Biden's inauguration and she's ready to get her hands dirty to help him. As the new president was sworn in on Wednesday, January 20, the Barbadian singer marked the transition with a throwback photo that has a deep meaning.

The "Only Girl (In the World)" songstress posted on her Instagram page a picture from her photo shoot with Harper's Bazaar last September, which features her throwing out the trash in style, signifying the hope of the end of racism in the country under Biden's administration.

In the image, the Grammy-winning artist was seen holding two bags of trash while wearing a blue tee, which reads, "end racism by any means necessary," black lacy bottoms and pink slip-on heels. Showing her support for the new president, she captioned it, "I'm just here to help. #wediditJoe."

While she's not an American citizen, Rih has been vocal about her distaste for Donald Trump. She tagged "F**K TRUMP" in a series of colorful graffiti shots last summer. The 32-year-old star also demanded that the former president stop playing her music at his rallies, regardless of the song title.

On the other hand, Rih has praised Biden and Kamala Harris. "The faces of history makers, boundary breakers, and WINNERS!!" she tweeted after the pair won the 2020 election. "CONGRATULATIONS to you both, and mostly to the American people!! So much work to do, so much hurt to undo! Let's GO!"

Demi Lovato's Tweet

Demi Lovato celebrated Joe Biden's Inauguration.

Demi Lovato also took to Twitter to celebrate Biden's inauguration. Sharing a message about ushering in a new era under the new administration, she posted, "President @JoeBiden and Madame Vice President @KamalaHarris It is our time to unite, heal, and get to work," along with several pictures from the inauguration.

Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes and Kerry Washington expressed their pride at Harris becoming the first black female Vice President. "Brown girls no longer just dreaming," the TV writer and producer captioned a pic of her daughters watching the inauguration at home.

