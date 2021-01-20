Javi Marroquin Denies Ex Lauren Comeau's Kailyn Lowry Cheating Claims

Instagram Celebrity

While confirming her split from Javi in a now-deleted Instagram Live video on Tuesday, January 19, Lauren appeared to hint that Javi had an affair with Kailyn behind her back.

AceShowbiz - Javi Marroquin has reacted to his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau accusing him of cheating on her with his another ex Kailyn Lowry. In a new interview with In Touch, Javi set the record straight, insisting that the claims were false.

"While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false," the 28-year-old MTV personality shared. "My only focus right now is creating healthy co-parenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself."

Lauren appeared to hint that Javi had an affair with Kailyn behind her back in a now-deleted Instagram Live video on Tuesday, January 19. While confirming her split from Javi, she shared, "I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today -- from the kids none the less -- just makes me feel like the last three years, they've just been waiting for this to happen."

"I've always known people have been against me and Javi, people have wanted to see us break up our whole relationship and now that it's finally here, it's just like, where did those three years go?" the New England native continued. "People can move on with their life, their relationship gets better and I'm just here to pick up the pieces with my kid, stuck here with no family or friends. So if anyone sees Javi driving around in a black Suburban, you'll know why I'm crying today," she added, seemingly referring to Kailyn and Javi's new cars.

Kailyn previously shared a photo of the brand new cars on Snapchat. "Upgrade," she wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, Javi took to Instagram Story to flaunt his new ride, writing, "Business is business."

Prior to this, Kailyn, who shares 5-year-old son Lincoln with Javi, claimed during last season's reunion special that he wanted to have sex with her in her hotel room when he was still dating Lauren. Kail, however, insisted that she had no plan on getting back together with Javi.

"Never be married. I could never, I would never marry Javi ever again," the MTV personality said in the October 2, 2020 episode of her "Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley" podcast. "Based on experience, I would rather have never been married than to marry the same person three times. I'd given it a lot of thought over the last, probably several weeks. Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don't know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do like a commitment ceremony," she shared.